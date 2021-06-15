What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have returned to the PlayStation Store.
- The game was originally removed from the store back in December.
- The console versions of Cyberpunk 2077 were widely panned by fans.
After a tumultuous launch and its removal from the PlayStation Store back in December, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have returned to the PlayStation.
Currently, you can search up the game's name and find it in the PlayStation Store under the tag Just announced. If you don't already own the game, it can simply be wishlisted or followed in the same way as regular upcoming games, but if you own the digital version, it can be redownloaded directly from the store, and the game is updated to its latest 1.22 version.
We've contacted Sony for comment.
Cyberpunk 2077 was unceremoniously removed from the PlayStation Store back on December 17th and there's been no news of its return since. CD Projekt Red released a major patch in April and described it as a step towards returning the game to the PlayStation, but there's been no official word since. The next-gen versions of the game are still slated to release later this year, but you can still pick up a physical copy of Cyberpunk 2077 if you so desire.
The PC version of Cyberpunk 2077 enjoyed glowing reviews from critics at launch, but the console versions were widely panned for their numerous glitches and game-breaking bugs. In our review of the PlayStation version of the game, we gave it a 3.5 out of 5 stars, stating "Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious, open-world game, and Night City feels alive, but it's often contradicting itself on its core aspects and often does the basics to get by."
