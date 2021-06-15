After a tumultuous launch and its removal from the PlayStation Store back in December, Cyberpunk 2077 seems to have returned to the PlayStation.

Currently, you can search up the game's name and find it in the PlayStation Store under the tag Just announced. If you don't already own the game, it can simply be wishlisted or followed in the same way as regular upcoming games, but if you own the digital version, it can be redownloaded directly from the store, and the game is updated to its latest 1.22 version.

We've contacted Sony for comment.