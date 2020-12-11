What you need to know
- Cyberpunk 2077 has launched to critical acclaim, but it universally suffers from a myriad of bugs and issues.
- To respond to these problems, CD Projekt RED is releasing the first of presumably many bug fixing patches.
- The 1.04 update is rolling out now to PC and Playstation consoles, with lots of bug fixes in tow.
- The update is also coming to Xbox platforms, but it'll take a little bit longer to arrive there.
Cyberpunk 2077 is officially out, but it's not without its fair share of known issues and bugs, which have caused a lot of headaches with potential players. Issues are particularly bad on consoles, with base Xbox Ones and PS4s struggling mightily with CD Projekt RED's hyper-ambitious open-world RPG. To help address some of these glaring issues, CDPR is releasing the first (of hopefully many) hotfixes for Cyberpunk 2077 with hotfix update 1.04.
For those who could have been susceptible to epileptic seizures while playing Cyberpunk 2077, this hotfix appears to include the first step towards fixing that major issue.
Cyberpunk 2077 has a ton of potential and is truly a special world and project, which we note in our Cyberpunk 2077 review, but the numerous glitches have been a serious detriment to the game's playability for players. This hotfix is all about fixing bugs, especially with quests, and should hopefully make the game more stable overall. The update is coming to PC and PS4 platforms first, but will come to Xbox One in the near future. This also applies to the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S as well as the PS5 via backward compatibility.
It's safe to assume that CDPR is planning lots of updates of this nature, which will help make the game it probably should have been at launch.
That doesn't mean the game isn't impressive enough to win over millions of players, with Cyberpunk 2077 reportedly becoming profitable just off pre-orders. If the occasional bug and performance issue isn't stopping you from enjoying your time in Night City, consider some of the Best Cyberpunk 2077 Merch to show off your excitement.
The full changelog for Cyberpunk 2077's 1.04 hotfix includes:
Quests
- Fixed an issue with completing the final objective in Gig: Freedom of the Press
- Fixed an issue with starting conversation with Johnny at the end in Life During Wartime
- Corrected a rare issue with NPCs no longer calling V if A Like Supreme quest was abandoned mid-way
- Fixed an issue with Nix not going into his default state in Spellbound and KOLD MIRAGE
- Fixed issues blocking progress in I Fought The Law if the quest area is left
- Fixed inability to find Delamain in Epistrophy
- Fixed issues related to remaining in the second phase of the quest after finishing Pacifica fight with Ozob if played after Finals
- Fixed an issue with Nomads no longer present if V leaves the quest area mid-combat in With a Little Help from My Friends/Queen of the Highway
- Adjusted mappings and re-enabled quest tracker in M'ap Tann Pèlen/I Walk the Line/Transmission
- Fixed constraints on freedom to get up and sit down if neither blueline condition is met in Violence
- Fixed issues with time and space resulting from leaving the quest area or abandoning the quest in Following the River
- Fixed an issue with conversation with Johnny not starting after leaving the hotel in Tapeworm
- Fixed an issue with quest being blocked upon leaving the quest area before climbing the hill in Following the River
- Fixed the objective "Go into booth 9" not completing if the room's entered too fast in Automatic Love
- Fixed Jackie's issues with sitting still in The Ripperdoc
- Other quest fixes
Gameplay
- Fixed the preview in weapon crafting
Visual
- Reduced vehicle appearance pop-in
- Speeded up switching first person perspective to third person perspective in a vehicle
- Fixed issues with animations missing from important quest NPCs during cinematics
Performance & stability
- Improved stability, including various crash fixes
Miscellaneous
- Modified the flashing effect on braindances to reduce the risk of inducing epileptic symptoms. The effect has been smoothed out and the flashes reduced in frequency and magnitude
- Removed copyrighted songs incorrectly present in the game with "Disable Copyrighted Music" feature toggled on
PC
- Switching language to default in the in-game settings now correctly sets it to the language of your Steam client
Console
- Improved reflections quality on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 to eliminate the smudge effect
- Fixed "The Wasteland" achievement being stuck on 97% after completing all relevant missions in The Badlands on Xbox
- Fixed an issue with missing PT-BR VO for Xbox players in Americas
A dark and gritty world
Cyberpunk 2077
The standard for next-gen.
Cyberpunk 2077 is the latest project from CD Projekt Red, the developers behind the Witcher 3. To follow up the game that defined a generation of gaming, Cyberpunk 2077 needed to be huge, ambitious, and captivating. Every indication says that CD Projekt Red is poised to repeat history with their sci-fi, open-world RPG adventure.
