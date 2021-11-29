It's practically unheard of for a PlayStation Gift Card to be discounted, but that's exactly what's happening for Cyber Monday. This is easily one of the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals you'll find, even if it doesn't look like it on the surface. That's because unlike most other deals, this one is still worth $100 in spending money on the PlayStation Store. Retailers like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy are giving you $10 for free. Is it a lot? No. But it's definitely something, especially considering it's free money that you can spend on whatever you want on the digital PlayStation Store for PS4 and PS5.

The PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5 has thousands of games and add-ons available for purchase. Even if you don't spend that $100 right away, it can be used for a rainy day to preorder an upcoming game of your choice. Thinking about getting Elden Ring or Horizon Forbidden West? Well, you can easily preorder those digitally through the PlayStation Store.

Get $10 for free (to spend on the PS Store) with this deal

$100 PlayStation Gift Card | $10 off A PlayStation Store Gift Card is your ticket to everything PlayStation. Choose from thousands of games, add-ons, and more that can be downloaded directly to your console. A savings of $10 may not seem like much, but this deal is quite literally giving you free money to spend on whatever you want on the PS Store. That's hard to beat.

It looks like this deal is only good for the $100 PlayStation Gift Card, as other denominations still cost their usual amount. You can certainly buy a lesser value one if you choose, but $100 goes a much longer way on the store, especially consider that games nowadays can cost upwards of $70 each. That gift card could get you a brand new game along with a Season Pass if you play your cards right.

And if you don't have a new console yet because PS5 restocks are still practically impossible to find, a lot of the new PS4 games you purchase may be eligible for free upgrades one you do finally get ahold of the PS5. Keep that in mind when you're looking for a game to buy.