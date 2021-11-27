While Cyber Monday tends to bring deals on everything from Android phones to cars and beyond, not everything is destined for a doorbuster deal on November 26. Google has made its best Pixel ever this year, by a wide margin, and that means that many of you will likely be hoping to save a few hundred on one this holiday shopping season. Unfortunately, like everything Google sells, Black Friday Google Pixel deals are a bit more complicated than most. Here's why and how you can find the best deals even when they're scarce.

Keep your old phone — or if your phone is too old or broken to trade-in — and get a Pixel 6 for less than a pizza a month. AT&T only stocks the Stormy Black colorway, but for almost $400 off a Pixel flagship, you'll have plenty of money left over for a colorful case.

Google's best flagship ever sports an instantly-iconic design, an LTPO OLED screen with a variable refresh rate, and all the lightning-fast AI awesomeness of Google Tensor. The 4x telephoto sensor exclusive to the Pixel 6 Pro helps you take the best pictures ever without having to get up close and personal.

$600 for the Google Pixel 6 was already a remarkable price, but Verizon will give it to Unlimited subscribers for free with the right trade-in. Unlike AT&T, you can get the Sorta Seafoam rather than just being stuck with Stormy Black, and you get the same snappy Google Tensor performance as the Pro.

Sorry, guys, in 2021, the name of the game for Google Pixel devices is "supply and demand." Unfortunately, Google doesn't have a consistent supply, and demand far exceeds it amidst a processor shortage and shipping backlog that kicked off this fall's smartphone scarcity.

Discounts on the Pixel Buds A-series and Pixelbook Go could arrive early, but that's unlikely, too. The Pixelbook Go is getting harder to find in stock, and the Pixel Buds A-Series are $100, so there are not many retailers that can slash off the price.

If we get any Cyber Monday deals on Google Pixel phones — outside now-discontinued Pixel 5 and 4a 5G models that aren't seeing many discounts either — they almost certainly won't arrive until November 25 or 26. The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro didn't go on sale until October 28, so they're less than a month old and selling like hotcakes, so there's less of them getting Cyber Monday deals like Samsung Galaxy phones.

Google Pixel deals will mostly be found from two places: the Google Store and at your local carrier. While Amazon has traditionally seen the best deals on Google Pixel phones around, Amazon can't seem to keep Pixel phones in stock right now. The Google Store has better availability, but fewer deals. Other retailers like Best Buy, B&H, Target, and Walmart may have deals — especially if they still have any remaining stock of the now-discontinued Pixel 5 or 4a 5G — but they've been dealing with limited stock just like Amazon.

Best Buy will take a full Benjamin off a brand new Pixel 6 or 6 Pro so long as you activate it in-store, but the deal is sold out online, so you'll need to find a store within driving range that still has a few units in stock.

Having just gone on sale a couple of weeks ago, Google will not be discounting the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro this Cyber Monday. After all, that would be a slap in the face of every Google die-hard who preordered the phone or rushed out to buy it on October 28 and make Pixel 6 Pro sell out almost nationwide, a condition which Amazon and other retailers are still recovering from.

That doesn't mean there won't be any Pixel 6 or 6 Pro deals. Best Buy currently has the unlocked Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro for $100 off. However, Best Buy is sold out of the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro almost everywhere, and since it needs to be activated in-store for the promotion, you'll have to hope for a restock sometime this week.

Carriers, however, may be the best place to look for Pixel 6 deals. AT&T will let you trade in a qualifying phone for up to $800 — even an old Galaxy S8+ gets the full $800 — to get your Pixel 6 Pro for $4 a month. For the regular Pixel 6, you can get it half-off, no trade in required. Of course, that has fees lumped in with it, so it's $370, not $300, over the 36-month payment plan, but that's still a great deal for a brand new, hard-to-find Google flagship.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals: Pixel 4a and 5a

Google Pixel 4a | was $350 now $300 at Best Buy Save $50: This deal oozes value, giving you the best budget phone for only $300. You'll get a Snapdragon 730G SoC, smooth performance, 128GB of storage, and that legendary Pixel photography. $300 at Best Buy Google Pixel 5a | was $449 now $399 at Google Store Save $50: Given that there is literally only one place to buy the Pixel 5a, Google has a captive market. $50 off might not seem like much, but $400 for a wonderfully well-rounded phone with great cameras, water resistance, and a long, long support life, that price is still wonderful. From $399 at Google Store

There are two A-series Pixel phones available for purchase in the United States: last summer's pint-sized Pixel 4a and the Pixel 5a launched in August exclusively in the United States and Japan. If the Pixel 6 is still too pricey for your budget, these phones can save you hundreds while still offering the Pixel software experience you know and love.

Both the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G were discontinued in the U.S. once the Pixel 5a with 5G arrived because it had largely the same core specs and performance, giving you the experience of last year's flagship minus a 90Hz screen and wireless charging. The Pixel 5a is currently sold only at the Google Store, where it is seeing its first discount outside bundle deals with Google Fi. There's limited availability for the 5a — hence why it's only sold in two countries — but if $599 for the Pixel 6 is too steep, the $399 Pixel 5a is a great alternative.

The picture isn't any rosier for the $349 Pixel 4a, which is out of stock at Amazon, Best Buy, and the Google Store. The Barely Blue Pixel 4a can be found at B&H with a two-week shipping delay, and some carrier stores still seem to have it in stock, but don't expect a Cyber Monday deal on the Pixel 4a outside carrier stores this year. After all, retailers have very few reasons to discount a phone they can't keep in stock at list price.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals: Pixel Buds

The original Pixel Buds were discontinued in favor of the more affordable and more reliable Pixel Buds A-Series, and while discounts on the remaining 2020 Pixel Buds are bringing it close to the A-series price, you should skip the original Pixel Buds. I love the comfy fit, battery life, and gesture controls, but the connection issues absolutely wreck the experience.

Since Pixel Buds A-Series are $100, I would wait for them to drop below $70 before snagging them. There are already Samsung Buds 2 deals that bring it down to $100 when you trade in a pair of working wireless earbuds/headphones, and the Buds 2 have ANC and a punchier sound. The Pixel Buda A-Series are better for those who want to still hear their surroundings, but if ANC is a must-have, you'll want to look for other Cyber Monday wireless earbud deals.

Cyber Monday Google Pixel deals: Pixelbook

Google Pixelbook Go (Save $50) There are plenty of newer Chromebooks out there, including Chromebooks with more ports and more power. However, power isn't everything, especially when the Pixelbook Go still runs great after two years and has the hands-down best keyboard and trackpad on a Chromebook in 2021. From $600 at Best Buy

From $600 at Amazon

I was very disappointed by the lack of a new Pixelbook model this year — the Pixelbook Go came out in 2019, after all — but alas, we won't see a new Google-made Chromebook until 2022. At least the Google Pixelbook Go is still one of the best Chromebooks with one of the best keyboards and that wonderfully textured bottom for more stability in your lap.

The Pixelbook Go should see a few quick sales — last year, Amazon dropped the base model down to $200, and it was sold out in a matter of seconds — but they'll sell out quickly too, especially for the base Intel m3 model. The screen and build quality of this laptop is great, but keep in mind these have 8th Gen Intel processors while this year's Chromebooks have 10th of 11th Gen, and the Pixelbook Go stops getting Chrome OS updates in June 2026.

As far as the original Pixelbook and Pixel Slate, both are discontinued, and the OG Pixelbook stops getting updated in 2.5 years, so I'd skip them and go look for Cyber Monday Chromebook deals on newer models like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 and Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook.