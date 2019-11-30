There are so many deals to flick through that it can be a tad confusing finding exactly what you're looking for. Fortunately for you, we've done the hard work and rounded up the very best Amazon device deals ahead of Cyber Monday for you.

Black Friday may have been and gone, but it hasn't taken all of the great deals with it. In fact, there are still tons of great deals available online as we hurtle towards Cyber Monday. Amazon has gone all-in on Cyber Monday already and is maintaining discounts across pretty much all of its own-brand hardware right now. That includes insanely-popular devices like the Echo Dot at $22, as well as Kidnles, Fire TV devices, Ring Video Doorbells, and much more.

Echo Dot - $22 (Save $28)

If you want to buy just an Echo device the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend, the Echo Dot is likely the one you are going to want. This deal makes it more 56% less than its regular price and matches the lowest we've ever seen. The only other time we saw it drop down to this price was during Amazon's Prime Day event over the summer and it won't it this price for a long while after Cyber Monday.

Like all Echo devices, the Dot has Amazon's Alexa built right into it to help you complete basic tasks, set timers, play music, control your smart home, and more. The discount applies to all of the colors

Echo Dot with Clock - $34.99 (Save $25)

The Echo Dot is very popular these days, and Amazon recently released an updated version that features an LED clock built into the front of it. It's great for those who use it on a desk, nightstand, or anywhere else that they want to be able to quickly see the time at a glance. Aside from the clock, this model is identical to the regular Echo Dot.

Echo Dot Kids Edition - $39.99 (Save $30)

Amazon makes Kids Editions of many popular products, and the Echo Dot is one of them. This option, unlike the regular one, has filters in place to ensure your child can't access information that is not appropriate for their age. It comes in two different colors, including a fun rainbow design, and Amazon backs it with a two-year worry-free warranty so that if your child does happen to break it, you can have it replaced for free.

Echo (3rd-Gen) - $59.99 (Save $40)

The smaller Echo Dots are great to have around for small spaces and where you may not plan to listen to a lot of music, but if you want something bigger the Echo is the way to go. The 3rd-gen model features an all-new design, improved audio quality, and more. At this price, it's a great option to have around, and you can even pair two of them together for stereo audio.

Echo Show 5 - $49.99 (Save $40)

This is the smallest in the Echo Show series, coming in with a 5.5-inch display. You can use the display to manage your to-do list, have video calls with family members, see who's at your front door, and so much more. There are multiple clock faces to pick between so you can customize it to your liking. The smaller size makes it perfect for your desk or nightstand, and the price is just right as well.

Echo Show (2nd-Gen) - $149.99 (Save $80)

The 2nd-gen Echo Show has a 10.1-inch display, premium speakers with Dolby processing, and a front-facing camera for video calls. You can have it display lyrics to your favorite songs, weather forecasts, calendars, to-do lists, and even watch videos and shows from Hulu, Prime Video, and more on it.

There is a built-in button to turn the camera and microphone off, and it's compatible with Zigbee devices so you don't need to buy an extra hub.

Echo Input - $14.99 (Save $20)

You don't have to get rid of your expensive audio gear in order to add smart features to them. The Echo Input plugs right into your other gear, and then it allows you to gain things like voice control, smart home compatibility, and more.

Fire TV Stick - $19.99 (Save $20)

Consider how expensive your monthly cable bill is, and then think of everything else you could be using that money on instead. You might think you'd be bored without being able to mindlessly flick through channels whenever you'd like, but you'll soon find that only gives you more control over what you're watching, rather than less. The Fire TV Stick streaming media player is one device that can help take the place of your cable box, and right now it half-price. It includes Showtime for free too.

Fire TV Stick 4K - $24.99 (Save $25)

If you're rocking a 4K TV and can't be bothered with "standard" content, grab the Fire TV Stick 4K on sale for $24.99. That's 50% off the regular $50 price and $15 better than any price drop since Prime Day. Much like the regular Fire TV Stick, this version gives you full access to Amazon's streaming library. That includes 500,000 movies and TV episodes from all your favorite apps like Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, and more. You can also use the included Alexa voice remote to search with your voice or with your fingers.

Fire TV Cube - $89.99 (Save $30)

Need to stream in 4K but also need to control more of your living room? The Fire TV Cube is $30 off its regular $120 price today. This price is as low as the Fire TV Cube ever drops so you're saving as much as you can with this deal. The Fire TV Cube has the ability to unite your living room under one device. Unite your TV, your A/V receiver, your soundbar, and more all under one roof and use voice control for all of it.

Fire TV Blaster bundle - $89.99 (Save $30)

Sometimes the best way to save is to combine a bunch of different devices into one awesome little bundle. That's what Amazon is doing with this Fire TV Blaster bundle on sale for $79.99. It combines the Fire TV Blaster, the Fire TV Stick 4K, and a 3rd-generation Echo Dot smart speaker. At their regular prices, these three devices added together would cost around $135. Even now, with live Cyber Monday prices, the individual prices add up to more than this bundle.

Kindle - $59.99 (Save $30)

Honestly, with all the media we're spammed with on a daily basis from 24-hour news to YouTube to social media to streaming apps, sometimes it's nice to let your imagination do the work. Curl up by the fire and read a book this winter. Amazon's newest Kindle e-reader is on sale for a low price of $59.99. This is a new low for the e-reader since it was released in March. We have seen it drop as low as $65 before but those deals always vanished pretty quickly.

Kindle Paperwhite - $84.99 (Save $45)

The all-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is down to $84.99 as part of Amazon's Black Friday sale. That's $45 off this relatively recent release and a match of the best price we've ever seen for it. On top of the discount, your purchase includes a $5 ebook credit.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 - $129 (Save $70)

Your front door is going to be busier than ever this holiday season thanks to visiting relatives and package deliveries. Equip your door for the battles to come with the Ring Video Doorbell 2 discounted to $129 on Amazon, a $70 discount.

Ring Indoor Cam (2-Pack) - $119.98 + $20 gift card

In previous years, Ring's indoor security camera options were rather expensive, but this year that changed. The all-new Indoor Cam came in at a truly affordable price and all the features that you could want in the camera. This is a 2-pack of the cameras and it brings the cost down to just $50 each.

Blink XT2 Security Cameras - From $74.99

Most security cameras require a monthly or annual subscription, but that's where Blink's options really shine. These require no monthly service contract to access your footage, and have long-lasting batteries. Blink says a pair of AA batteries in the cameras can last for up to two years. You can use them inside or outside, and add as many cameras to your system as you need. All of it can be accessed through the free mobile app where you can receive alerts, see previous videos, watch live footage, and more.

