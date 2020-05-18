The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets was designed to be an immersive and accessible experience for all ages, and both of these factors are getting a big upgrade in the brand new hand-tracking update for the Oculus Quest. As the first commercial game to receive hand-tracking support, The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets boldly goes where no full-fledged VR game has gone just yet. Once the update goes live later this month, all you'll need is an Oculus Quest on your head and your hands to explore the vibrant worlds that Fast Travel Games has created.

Now that you won't even need controllers to explore the worlds in Curious Tale, the game is even easier to pick up and play for all ages, heights, and abilities. Since the Oculus Quest can natively detect when hands are being used in place of controllers, all you'll need to do is put the Quest on your head and use your hands to navigate the interface. That will make things like catching snowballs, opening up treasure chests, and spinning the world around make it feel like you actually have tiny little worlds floating right in front of your face.

The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets is a game about finding all the stolen pets hidden throughout half a dozen worlds. Each world is a tiny floating island that you can spin around, inspect from every angle, and interact with. You'll be solving puzzles and riddles left behind by the pet thief, and there are plenty of hidden coins to find along the way as well.

Fast Travel Games has won 2 awards for The Curious Tale of the Stolen Pets and received another 5 award finalist nominations since its launch. Curious Tale supports Oculus cross-buy, so you can play it on Rift and Quest and only buy it once. If you're looking for a great way to introduce your kids to VR, or just want a wholesome game to play with the family, Curious Tale is a great pick that now more accessible than ever.