Critical Role plays Oculus Quest 2 favorite Demeo on special Twitch episode

Critical Role, a famous Dungeons & Dragons stream and podcast, will be playing Demeo in a special edition of its weekly D&D show.

This episode is separate from the regularly scheduled show and will air at 7 PM ET on March 22, 2022.

Demeo is one of our favorite Quest 2 games and sees players joining up with friends in a D&D-lite style turn-based RPG.

Big-time Twitch streamers Critical Role will be playing a critical role in the growth of VR game Demeo in a special episode that airs on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at 7 PM ET. The crew, who usually plays original Dungeons & Dragons campaigns to an audience of millions, will be taking on the campaigns of Demeo, a D&D-inspired dungeon crawler that launched on VR headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 last year.

That episode can be found on Critical Role's Twitch channel and will, no doubt, be filled with tales of grandeur and heroics as the cast is led by Matthew Mercer, Laura Bailey, Ashley Johnson, Travis Willingham, and a host of others. These folks are famous voice actors who are credited with some of the most popular game entires of all time, including Overwatch, Resident Evil, The Last of Us, and even animated shows like Full Metal Alchemist and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The show is self-described as:

"What began in 2012 as a bunch of friends playing RPGs in each other's living rooms has evolved into a multi-platform entertainment sensation, attracting over half a million viewers every week. Now in its third campaign storyline, the show features seven popular voiceover actors diving into epic adventures, led by veteran game master Matthew Mercer."

Demeo is one of the best Quest 2 games not just because of its fun and accessible gameplay mechanics, but also the ease of which you can join up with friends in any campaign. Players find themselves seated around a virtual table alongside friends, rolling dice and attempting to navigate procedurally generated dungeons in an effort to successfully complete challenging three-tiered campaigns.

Demeo has launched several new free updates and additional campaigns since the game's launch last Spring, and the upcoming non-VR PC version is both free to existing players and can be played alongside VR and non-VR players without restriction. Demeo is available on both Oculus and Steam platforms.