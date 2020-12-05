Source: StackCommerce
If you want your presentation or slide deck to stand out, using Powerpoint templates isn't going to cut it. Kroma Pro is a powerful tool for creating eye-catching slides, and lifetime membership is now 83% off at $79.99.
You may not realize it, but your slides say a lot about you. While sleek, modern designs will impress potential clients, tired bullet points convey the message: "I don't care."
If you prefer the former scenario, Kroma Pro is definitely worth your attention. Used by the likes of Samsung, Deloitte, Nike, AT&T, IBM, and L'Oréal, this platform is the ultimate plug-and-play solution.
Through a simple interface, you can choose from a vast range of templates and over 100,000 individual elements. These range from expert decks to single icons, meaning you can easily build presentations, proposals, infographics, and more.
Once you have added your content, you can quickly add your logo and adjust the colors of the whole document to match your branding.
Lifetime access is worth $499, but you can pick up your membership today for just $79.99.
