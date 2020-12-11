Source: StackCommerce
Social media advertising is a great way to drive sales to any business. However, creating targeted ads for a variety of demographics can be very time-consuming. Enter Copysmith, an AI-powered app that generates high-performing ads automatically. Right now, lifetime subscriptions are just $59.99.
Human copywriters spend years learning how to craft the perfect pitch. That is why top professionals charge top dollar. But if your business is on a tight budget, that kind of assistance might be out of reach.
This is where Copysmith comes in. Previously the #2 Product of the Day with 1,200 upvotes on Product Hunt, this app is your very own AI copywriter.
You simply plug in some key information, and the app then generates the text automatically. Having learned from thousands of top-performing ads, the app knows exactly what to write.
You can easily preview your ad through the toolkit, and make adjustments as you see fit. Along with ads, Copysmith can handle Google product descriptions, taglines, SEO metatags, and more.
Worth $228, lifetime subscriptions are now just $59.99 with this deal.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
What Android phone makes the most sense for BlackBerry fans?
BlackBerry phones are no more, but fans of the brand do still exist. For them, what's the best Android alternative and why?
Why 2020 was the year of high refresh rates — and low battery gains
Faster screens defined the Android flagships of 2020, bringing buttery scrolling and smoother responsiveness.
Embracing plastic was the best change to smartphones in 2020
This year, one of the more interesting trends we've seen in phones from companies like Samsung and Google has been a return to plastic designs, allowing the companies to offer shockingly powerful phones at lower price points.
All the fun, none of the mess, these are the best Electronic Pets right now
They may have started out as cheesy toys for young kids but today's electronic pets are interactive, loads of fun, and mess-free. They're also perfect for all age groups.