Source: StackCommerce
Video draws more engagement than any other kind of content on social media, but it can take time to create. Video Jaguar is a platform that speeds up the process dramatically. Right now, the Annual Plan is 50% off at just $49.99.
Whether you are trying to build a business or prompt your personal brand, great video content can make all the difference.
Video Jaguar is the "world's easiest video ad maker for businesses and agencies," according to Crozdesk. Through simple controls, you can add content, resize it for various networks, and schedule your posting.
It's easy to add your own branding an1d calls to action, and you can even share content from your phone.
With over 900 templates, Video Jaguar helps you target TikTok, Medium, Reddit, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Vimeo, Linkedin, and Dailymotion. It also has a 365-day Social Media Calendar to help you create a strategy.
With this deal, the Annual plan covering unlimited devices is only $49.99.
See Deal
Prices subject to change
Google's latest AI ethics controversy is a product of its own hubris
Google once again comes under fire for how it handles an outspoken employee. This time it was someone who was working on corporate ethics and maybe Google should have listened instead.
What Android phone do you think ruled 2020?
From the Galaxy Z Fold 2 to the OnePlus 8T, a ton of excellent Android phones were released in 2020. Out of everything that came out, what stands out as the best overall?
Not everything about 2020 sucked — cheap phones got good again
Due to a confluence of factors including turbulent market forces, material and chip changes, and a global pandemic, 2020 was actually a banner year for quality, affordable smartphones. Hopefully, once the dust settles on this terrible year, that will be one good thing we're left with.
Accessorize your Google Pixel 4a with nothing but the best!
The Pixel 4a is the best budget phone available today. Looking for accessories to pair with your device? These are the best you can find!