This intriguing cross-conference clash sees a buoyant Dallas face up against a New England side.

Read on for full details on how to watch Cowboys vs Patriots, no matter where you are in the world.

Sitting pretty at the top of the NFC East with a 4-1 record, the Cowboys come into this match off the back of a 44-20 mauling of an injury-hit New York Giants.

That match saw backfield duo Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in supreme form, with Zeke taking 21 carries for 110 rushing yards.

After back-to-back defeats against the Saints and the Buckaneers, Bill Belichick's Patriots are back on an even keel following their tight 22-25 win over the Houston Texans.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has impressed in the early stages of the season, but the first-round pick has shown that there's an occasional error in him, and up against a defence today that currently leads the way for takeaways, the Cowboys will be looking to exploit that inexperience.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Cowboys vs Patriots live stream for Sunday's game.

Cowboys vs Patriots: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Gillette Stadium in Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 17 with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST / 7.25am AEST

Watch Cowboys vs Patriots online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Cowboys vs Patriots but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.