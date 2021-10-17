This intriguing cross-conference clash sees a buoyant Dallas face up against a New England side.
Read on for full details on how to watch Cowboys vs Patriots, no matter where you are in the world.
Sitting pretty at the top of the NFC East with a 4-1 record, the Cowboys come into this match off the back of a 44-20 mauling of an injury-hit New York Giants.
That match saw backfield duo Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in supreme form, with Zeke taking 21 carries for 110 rushing yards.
After back-to-back defeats against the Saints and the Buckaneers, Bill Belichick's Patriots are back on an even keel following their tight 22-25 win over the Houston Texans.
Rookie quarterback Mac Jones has impressed in the early stages of the season, but the first-round pick has shown that there's an occasional error in him, and up against a defence today that currently leads the way for takeaways, the Cowboys will be looking to exploit that inexperience.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Cowboys vs Patriots live stream for Sunday's game.
Cowboys vs Patriots: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Gillette Stadium in Gillette Stadium on Sunday October 17 with kick-off set for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT / 9.25pm BST / 7.25am AEST
Watch Cowboys vs Patriots online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Cowboys vs Patriots but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch Cowboys vs Patriots online in the US
Today's Cowboys vs Patriots game is being shown on CBS, with kick-off scheduled for 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT. If you haven't already got CBS as part of your cable package, you should know that it's also available on a streaming-only basis on Paramount Plus from just $4.99 a month after a 7-day FREE trial. If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local CBS, NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Cowboys vs Patriots live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch up to six NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
Unfortunately this Cowboys vs Patriots fixture isn't one of Sky's featured games this weekend, but you can tune in via the NFL Game Pass Pro, with its £147.99 annual subscription giving you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
Kick off for this match in the UK is at 9.25pm BST
How to stream Cowboys vs Patriots live in Canada
Sports streaming service DAZN is on hand for NFL fans in Canada, as the network will be providing live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in the region including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Cowboys vs Patriots in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 7.25am AEDT on Monday morning.
