What you need to know
- Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs announced new VR title called Cosmonious High.
- Cosmonious High features a cosmic high school with a cast of characters and unlockable alien powers.
- It is coming to Oculus Quest and SteamVR headsets sometime in Spring 2022.
Owlchemy Labs, the developer behind Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator, has announced a new virtual reality title called Cosmonious High. It's coming to Oculus Quest 2 and other VR headsets next year.
Cosmonious High follows players as they crash into an alien high school that is plagued by "mysterious malfunctions," and it's up to the player to learn new powers while finding the cause to the school's problems. The game features a cast of dynamic characters that respond to natural gestures, such as high fives and fist bumps, and unlockable alien powers that can be used around the environment.
According to the press release, Cosmonious High contains the largest space that the studio has ever created. The entire high school is an interactive playground, including areas such as the Grand Hall, Chemosophy, and Visualetics. You'll have access to a variety of powers as well.
"We always pride ourselves in creating experiences that players can immerse themselves in while also injecting our own brand of humor and style," said Owlchemy Labs COO Andrew Eiche. "I believe we are doing just that with Cosmonious High; its world will feel familiar to our long-time fans and welcome new players."
The developer plans to reveal more about its newest VR title in the coming months. Cosmonious High is scheduled to release on Oculus Quest and SteamVR headsets in Spring 2022. Both Vacation Simulator and Job Simulator currently rank among the best Oculus Quest 2 games thanks to their great humor and mechanics, but their worlds are relatively small. Similar gameplay and storytelling in a massive school setting makes us even more excited.
