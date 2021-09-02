Owlchemy Labs, the developer behind Job Simulator and Vacation Simulator , has announced a new virtual reality title called Cosmonious High. It's coming to Oculus Quest 2 and other VR headsets next year.

Cosmonious High follows players as they crash into an alien high school that is plagued by "mysterious malfunctions," and it's up to the player to learn new powers while finding the cause to the school's problems. The game features a cast of dynamic characters that respond to natural gestures, such as high fives and fist bumps, and unlockable alien powers that can be used around the environment.

According to the press release, Cosmonious High contains the largest space that the studio has ever created. The entire high school is an interactive playground, including areas such as the Grand Hall, Chemosophy, and Visualetics. You'll have access to a variety of powers as well.