Coolpad is launching a new phone on Metro today called the Legacy.

For $129.99, you get Android 9 Pie, a 4,000 mAh battery, and a 6.36-inch FHD+ display. Staples like a dual camera, fingerprint sensor, and QuickCharge 3.0 over USB-C are also included alongside the altogether reasonable pricetag.

As an added incentive Metro is offering it for only $29.99 if you port in from another provider and sign up for a $50 plan. That's some significant bang for buck if you were looking to switch to Metro anyway, or if you needed an extra line for a family member on the cheap.