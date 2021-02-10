The Chamberlain MyQ smart garage door opener is one of our favorites and has been for some time. It's just a great, simply designed opener that you're bound to love. Right now you can get the latest model with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth on sale for $26.98 at Amazon. That's just two bucks above the lowest price we've ever seen, and a nice discount over the garage door opener's $40 street price.

This new version of the MyQ simplifies the setup tremendously. It doesn't even have to attach to the garage door opener anymore. It comes with a mounting plate so you can put it on any wall in your garage. All you're doing is taking what already exists and making it smarter. The product page can show you all the garage door openers the MyQ is compatible with, but it basically includes anything made after 1993. As long as you have the standard safety sensors and such, you'll most likely be able to use this.

Of course, you also need a router with Wi-Fi strong enough to reach your garage. Might need to upgrade to a mesh network if that's not the case. The installation for the MyQ is simple, takes just a few minutes, and comes with step-by-step instructions in the MyQ app that should easy super easy to follow. This new version simplifies it with Bluetooth, but you will need a router within 50-feet of the garage and a 2.4GHz Wi-Fi band to connect to.

So what functionality can the MyQ give you? For one thing, you won't have to worry about those bulky clip-on garage door buttons anymore. With the MyQ app, you can just pull up your smartphone and press a button to open or close the door. The app can also send you notifications. For example, if you forget to close the door and you've already driven off, the notification might say "Your garage door has been open since 8 a.m." And then you can fix that issue even while you're at work.

You can also create guest access, which lets up to three people control the garage with the MyQ Guest Feature. In a similar vein, you can sign up with Amazon Key to let Amazon delivery drivers briefly access your garage and place your packages inside. That's a nice and simple way to secure your packages and keep them out of the rain until you get home.

The MyQ works with some other smart home systems, too. However, in the past the MyQ has charged a subscription fee ($1 a month) to do that. If you want voice control, you can connect the MyQ to a Google Assistant device. It also works with the Wink hub, Nest, and more.