Remedy has announced Control Ultimate Edition, bundling up the base game and its expansions for a staggered release beginning on August 27, one year after the launch of the original game. Control Ultimate Edition is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X , PS4, PS5 , the Epic Games Store, and Steam.

Those who purchase Control Ultimate Edition on Xbox One or PS4 will receive a free digital upgrade for the Xbox Series X or PS5 version. This upgrade path is only available for those who purchase the Ultimate Edition. If you've previously purchased the base game, you will not receive a free next-gen upgrade.

Due to production issues popping up from the global pandemic, digital and physical copies of Control Ultimate Edition could not be released at the same time. Its release dates on all platforms are as follows: