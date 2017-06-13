Cloud storage is something ever more useful and ever more popular, but there's also a ton to choose from.

Fortunately, most also have free trials, and any storage provider worth its salt is going to give you a few gigabytes of space for free anyway to try to get you to stick around.

Let's take a look at a few of the major cloud storage providers and see how pricing stacks up. We'll leave it up to you to pick your favorite, but this should give a good idea of what you'll pay, as of today.

It's worth noting, of course, that most cloud storage providers also give the opportunity to earn free space, either by spamming your friends with referral requests or as part of a promotion with another company. Dropbox is a great example and you can get plenty of free space through various activities, including getting your buddies to sign up.

It's very much possible still to get enough cloud storage to suit your needs without spending a penny. So long as your needs are within certain boundaries.

Also, there are usually corporate pricing options, which may get you a buttload of space at your boss' expense, so it's worth asking about that, too. And services like Box have options for multiple users.

What follows here, however, is a breakdown of what it costs across each of the big players to get yourself a personal account.

Google Drive

Your Google Drive storage is actually split across three different Google products so it's important to take that into consideration. Gmail, Photos, and Drive stored files all go towards whatever your limit may be. But, if you're a user of Google Docs, Sheets or Slides, anything you create in these apps won't count towards your limit.

Part of the strength of Google Drive is that it doesn't promise "unlimited" storage, instead offering some massive tiers to satisfy the hardest of users. However high you go, the price per TB remains the same.

15 GB - Free

100 GB - $1.99/month

1 TB - $9.99/month

10 TB - $99.99/month

20 TB - $199.99/month

30 TB - $299.99/month

Dropbox

Dropbox is one of the staples of the cloud storage game and a name that most will be familiar with. Sadly it has one of the poorest free tiers you'll find anywhere, but you can bump that without charge by referring other people to sign up. One of the added bonuses to Dropbox is that many apps hook into it, meaning it's more than just your files that can live there. But be prepared for the fact you'll probably have to pay to get the most from it. But at 1TB for $9.99 it's no more expensive than Google Drive and you're getting decent value from it.

2GB - Free

1TB - $9.99/month

Microsoft OneDrive

Microsoft may have recently slashed its OneDrive plans to ribbons but it still offers a compelling product at a decent price. In paying for 1TB you also get an Office 365 personal subscription. This allows you one install of Microsoft Office on a Mac or PC, use on a tablet or phone and some bundled Skype minutes. Not everyone will want or need this, but it does offer something the competition does not. And at a very reasonable price.

While Microsoft eventually did a U-turn and gave its existing customers chance to retain their free 15GB allowance, the details below reflect the current state of affairs for new customers.

5GB - Free

50GB - $1.99/month

1TB - $6.99/month (Office 365 personal, includes Office apps for one computer)

5TB - $9.99/month (Office 365 home, includes Office apps for five computers)

Box

Box is probably more of a business tool than something you'll entrust your personal cloud files to, but it does offer a reasonable free tier along with mobile apps available across platforms. But when you start paying the value for money goes down substantially. 10 bucks a month for 100GB just isn't good enough.

10GB - Free

100GB - $10/month

Amazon Cloud Drive

Amazon has changed from a simple "everything" plan to a long list of tiered packages that cover just about anyone's needs. Amazon Prime members get unlimited space for photos and 5GB of space for other files for free and pricing scales up from there.

100GB - $11.99/year

1TB - $59.99/year

2TB - $119.98/year

3TB - $179.97/year

4TB - $239.96/year

5TB - $299.95/year

6TB - $359.94/year

7TB - $419.93/year

8TB - $479.92/year

9TB - $539.91/year

10TB - $599.90/year

20TB - $1,199.80/year

30TB - $1,799.70/year

Mega

If ever there was a red headed step child of the cloud storage world, Mega would be it. What it promises is ultimate security with end-to-end encryption for your files and a whopping 50GB of free space to fill up when you set up an account.

It also offers a range of "Pro" paid up accounts with varying levels of storage and bandwidth allowances. But when it comes to free storage, nothing else comes close in terms of quantity.

50GB - Free

200GB - €4.99/month

500GB - €9.99/month

2TB - €19.99/month

4TB - €29.99/month

The bottom line

There's more to consider than just pricing. But, how much you get for how little is probably the first thing you're going to consider. And this should at least help you down that road.

So, what would we recommend? If you're looking at spending absolutely no money then you get more than most for that none-outlay with Google Drive right out of the gate. Google Drive doesn't offer a referral program though, so there's no set way to earn more free storage. Promotions aren't uncommon though, but you have to be eligible. You also can't ignore Mega. It won't suit everyone, but if you want the most you can get for absolutely nothing, it's currently untouchable.

When it comes to paying up for more, Microsoft is still offering the best all round value proposition. 1TB for $6.99 a month is as cheap as you can get from these choices. But throw in the Microsoft Office apps as well and you've got a superb package. Aside from that, Box is really the only one we can't recommend. The price per GB isn't competitive enough.