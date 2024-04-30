Amazon earnings boosted by AI, ads, and cost-cutting

What you need to know

Amazon announced its Q1 2024 financial earnings.

The company posted better than expected results, which is thanks in part to various cost-cutting measures.

Amazon also highlights the success of AWS as it pushes its AI capabilities for customers to take advantage of.

Amazon posted its Q1 2024 financial earnings on Tuesday, reporting revenue of $143.3 billion, a 13% increase compared to the first quarter of 2023. This includes strong sales in North America, international markets, and within AWS.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy attributes some of its growth to the ongoing AI boom, lowering costs, and improvements within its Ads business. "The combination of companies renewing their infrastructure modernization efforts and the appeal of AWS's AI capabilities is reaccelerating AWS's growth rate," Jassy says in a statement.

Updating, check back soon...