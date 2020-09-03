Today at Best Buy you can grab the bObsweep Pet robotic vacuum cleaner for $199.99. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, which is a temporary one-day sale, and applies to both the silver and scarlet colors. The price is usually closer to around $300 or more.
Suck up the savings
bObsweep bObi Pet Robotic Vacuum Cleaner
The bObi Pet has a 5-in-1 cleaning process that leaves your floors vacuumed and mopped without you lifting a finger. It has sensors to help it avoid obstacles. Its battery runs for up to 120 minutes and returns itself to its charging station.
$199.99
$300.00 $100 off
If you've got fur babies, you really ought to check out this bObsweep vacuum as it can banish pet hair and dander from your home with limited input from you. The bObi Pet has a 5-in-1 cleaning process that leaves your floors vacuumed and mopped without you having to lift a finger.
It has silicone touch sensors and embedded wall sensors to help it avoid obstacles and navigate around your home without bumping into furniture or falling off stairs. Its battery runs for up to 120 minutes between charges and when it starts getting low, bObi Pet even begins to head back to its charging station to juice back up. There are touch-sensitive buttons on the top of the vacuum and a remote control for manually setting the device going, or you can simply set a 7-day schedule and let bObi Pet clean up at times that suit you.
Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers give it 4 out of 5 stars there and your purchase is backed by 1-year warranty. You'll even get subsidized repairs or replacement parts for up to 5 years after your purchase, too, with bObsweep covering at least 25% off the cost.
If this option from bObsweep is not for you, be sure to take a look at our list of the best robot vacuum deals for some other choice picks at various price points.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
MIUI 12: Top 12 features you need to know about
MIUI 12 comes with a host of exciting new features. There are new system animations, visual tweaks across the interface, and a new Control Center for toggling Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and more. But the biggest change is around privacy, with a new dedicated privacy section giving you granular control over every facet of your phone.
These are the very best Android launchers
Want to give your Android phone a new look with minimal effort? How about trying out a new launcher? If that sounds like something for you, we've rounded up the very best there is.
The beta really did Marvel's Avengers a disservice — it's a good game
The beta left us wanting more, but somehow, the full release is a great surprise. But why didn't the beta show us what this game had to offer?
Amazon Echo accessories to make Alexa even better
No matter which Amazon Echo devices you own, there are plenty of helpful accessories to enhance your Alexa experience.