Today at Best Buy you can grab the bObsweep Pet robotic vacuum cleaner for $199.99. This is one of Best Buy's deals of the day, which is a temporary one-day sale, and applies to both the silver and scarlet colors. The price is usually closer to around $300 or more.

If you've got fur babies, you really ought to check out this bObsweep vacuum as it can banish pet hair and dander from your home with limited input from you. The bObi Pet has a 5-in-1 cleaning process that leaves your floors vacuumed and mopped without you having to lift a finger.

It has silicone touch sensors and embedded wall sensors to help it avoid obstacles and navigate around your home without bumping into furniture or falling off stairs. Its battery runs for up to 120 minutes between charges and when it starts getting low, bObi Pet even begins to head back to its charging station to juice back up. There are touch-sensitive buttons on the top of the vacuum and a remote control for manually setting the device going, or you can simply set a 7-day schedule and let bObi Pet clean up at times that suit you.

Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers give it 4 out of 5 stars there and your purchase is backed by 1-year warranty. You'll even get subsidized repairs or replacement parts for up to 5 years after your purchase, too, with bObsweep covering at least 25% off the cost.

If this option from bObsweep is not for you, be sure to take a look at our list of the best robot vacuum deals for some other choice picks at various price points.