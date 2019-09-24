When it comes to isometric real-time strategy games it doesn't come much better than the Civilization series by Sid Meier. Now on the sixth major game in the franchise, CIV 6 is finally coming to consoles on November 22, 2019.

The game has been around for the PC and the Switch for quite some time now and we console players often get stripped-down versions of Civilization games. This one looks like the full version though and even the DLC is coming to consoles —albeit in a separate purchase — which is almost unheard of.

It will be interesting to see if Civ 6 will be keyboard and mouse compatible as well as for controllers. Civ was made for the sword and board so it makes sense to allow us to use keyboard and mouse on consoles but they may have changed things around too much.

We've included the timecoded video of the PlayStation State of Play to give you a taste of the gameplay you can expect.