What you need to know
- Google is reportedly offering free Chromecast with Google TV devices.
- The offer is going to YouTube TV subscribers to promote the new 4K streaming option.
- Eligible subscribers must live in the U.S. and have made at least one valid payment.
Google really wants YouTube TV subscribers to get the best possible experience. The company is reportedly emailing subscribers and offering free Chromecast with Google TV devices.
The promotion was first spotted by Droid Life and specifically mentions the new 4K Plus add-on that was recently announced for YouTube TV:
To ensure our loyal YouTube TV members have a great viewing experience (including the ability to watch 4K content on our optional, new add-on service), we would like to offer you a free Chromecast with Google TV device — while supplies last.
Coming off the heels of the 4K announcement, it seems Google really wants users to sign up for its new package. The 4K Plus package offers live 4K streaming on eligible programs, downloads for offline viewing, and unlimited simultaneous streams while on Wi-Fi.
The new add-on costs an additional $20, which is admittedly a lot considering the standard $65 cost of YouTube TV. Offering free Chromecast with Google TV devices could be Google's way of enticing users to its new 4K package. After all, it's one of the best streaming devices available, and anyone fortunate enough to get the free offer should jump at it "while supplies last."
The promotion is similar to the one that ran last month when Google offered the Chromecast device along with the TiVo Stream 4K. That promotion seemed more like a way to spite Roku after the very public back and forth regarding YouTube TV, which resulted in the app being removed from their channel store and Google rolling the service into the regular YouTube app.
It's unclear if every YouTube TV subscriber is getting the offer, although the promotion does appear to be limited to users in the United States that have made at least one valid payment. If you're a YouTube TV subscriber, you should check your email for the promotion. Otherwise, you can always purchase one for $50.
4K goodness
Chromecast with Google TV
It gets better and better.
The Chromecast with Google TV is the best way to turn your TV into a smart TV with all the best features that Google has to offer. It supports 4K for a crystal clear viewing experience, connects to your smart home devices, and offers recommendations based on what you like to watch.
