One US state offers more than 100,000 Chromebooks to the public

What you need to know

The Maryland Governor has awarded more than 100,000 Chromebooks to underserved households.

This is part of a $27.2 million investment by the Office of Statewide Broadband's Connected Devices Program for Marylanders.

Chromebooks are provided in conjunction with HP and Daly computers.

Some local Maryland communities have been awarded at least 133,000 free Chromebooks. Governor Wes Moore recently announced the move, which distributes the devices to 27 local governments to provide to underserved households in communities across the state.

These are part of a $27.2 million investment done by the Office of Statewide Broadband's Connected Devices Program for Marylanders to give them accessible, reliable technology alongside high-speed internet.

"These devices are a gateway for Marylanders to be able to apply for jobs, complete schoolwork and connect with vital community resources," said Gov. Moore in a statement. "In partnership with local governments and community organizations, we are connecting underserved households with the tools they need to succeed and to connect with more opportunities."

These awards for the locals were made in both February and October 2023, thanks to a partnership with HP and Daly Computers to give away at least 135,000 Chromebooks throughout Maryland, providing as little as 10 devices or as many as 30,000, although the precise models haven't been specified. These laptops come with free tech support via a digital navigator program for users who need assistance with the device. The department is said to have co-developed the program in conjunction with the University of Maryland's TechExtension.

In addition to the awarded Chromebooks, Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Jake Day has further promised to bring high-speed internet to all corners of the state. The current Moore-Miller administration will partner with the Office of Statewide Broadband to achieve the feat.

(Image credit: Andrew Myrick / Android Central)

Day added, "In addition to our infrastructure improvements that are bringing underserved communities online, the Office and our Department are focused on closing the digital divide."

Not only is it a great way for the state of Maryland to contribute to its communities, but Chromebooks are probably the best devices for efforts such as this. They're affordable, easy to set up and use, don't require a lot of power, and they rely on the apps and services consumers are used to.