HP's latest Chromebooks aim to deliver dependable tech to students

What you need to know

HP announced a series of Fortis G1i and Fortis G1m Chromebooks and Notebook PCs geared for students.

The Fortis G1i Chromebook features a 14-inch variant with strong MIL-STD tested durability, ChromeOS updates through 2035, and swift charging.

The Fortis G1i laptops will hit the market in January 2025 while the Fortis G1m devices become "later" in December for $249 on hp.com.

HP is expanding its world of available Chromebooks by helping students who're constantly on the go during the school year.

According to a press release, HP states its latest wave of Chromebooks might help K-12 leaders who've highlighted growing concerns for student's access to technology and its dwindling budget in schools. Kicking off HP's December reveal are the Fortis G1i Chrombook and Notebook PCs.

The top-tier laptop in the Fortis G1i lineup is the 14-inch FHD Chromebook which doubles as a touchscreen for easier use. HP touts the device as a "ruggedized" partner that students can keep with them in the classroom or take on the go.

To strengthen that, the laptop "adheres" to the MIL-STD in durability and has received an IP51 rating to help its durability. HP intends for these additions to help students (and parents) avoid any costly accidents.

Software-wise, HP says it has implemented a "low-maintenance" version of ChromeOS on the Fortis G1i 14-inch laptop. The software should be easy to manage for students and the company states it will update automatically. This laptop is guaranteed ChromeOS updates through June 2035.

This Chromebook features several connectivity options through Wi-Fi 6E wireless LAN and Bluetooth support.

(Image credit: HP)

Security and privacy is another area HP has honed in on with the Fortis G1i Chromebook. The post states students will have access to its HP Privacy Camera: a feature that includes a shutter to cover the camera lens when not in use. The company states this should give consumers "peace of mind" against "malicious surveillance."

The laptop is also highlighted as a device that offers "supercharged performance." The Chromebook can charge up to 90% in ~90 minutes. Additionally, consumers will be able to grab the device with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

The company says this device will be available on hp.com in January 2025 with its pricing listed shortly before that. More importantly, the 14-inch display variant will be joined by an 11-inch option. HP detailed the 11-inch Flip Chromebook, which lets students rotate its display 360 degrees in its hinge for comfortable use. Moreover, the computer offers an optional HP stylus for better writing and interactions.

Notebook PC

(Image credit: HP)

The 11-inch Flip Notebook PC is another spin on HP's rotatable laptop. According to its post, the laptop can rotate 360 degrees much like the Chromebook variant for quick note-taking. However, HP states consumers can grab its Pro Slim Rechargeable Pen to help with the laptop's touchscreen. The stylus can be slotted into the computer's "water-resistant garage" on the keyboard for safekeeping.

Two cameras are what students will find when opening this laptop for the first time. These lenses enter at 5MP, which is useful for recording school projects.

For apps, HP detailed the addition of several Android apps. The company adds that these apps are tailored toward being educational, which are reportedly "easy to install and manage."

Other specifications see the Flip Notebook PC offering up to 16GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Like the previously mentioned Chromebooks, the 11-inch Flip Notebook PC will be available for purchase in January 2025 via hp.com. The pricing for it will be posted shortly before that per HP's official announcement.

Fortis G1m Chromebooks

(Image credit: HP)

HP's announcement includes the Fortis G1m series Chromebooks. These devices offer a standard laptop experience, as well as a G1m Flip choice. Starting with the former, HP states the Fortis G1m 11-inch Chromebook is a lightweight computer that offers "key features" like "uninterrupted" performance.

Managing multiple apps and research papers will become a little easier as the laptop boasts the MediaTek Kompanio 520 processor. Joining that processor is the Chromebook's support for up to 64GB of eMMC storage and up to 8GB of RAM.

HP designed the G1m Chromebook with a sleek form, making it worth stuffing into your backpack with your books and journals. Similar to the Fortis G1i lineup, the M-version delivers a streamlined ChromeOS experience that takes its power efficiency focus to another level. HP states the software will have a minimal boot up time for students alongside fast web browsing.

The Fortis G1m Flip Chromebook is said to feature a 360 degree rotation on its hinge, a dual camera system, and an HP USI Garaged Pen.

These two Fortis G1m devices will be available "later" in December on hp.com for $249.