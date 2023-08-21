Back to school deal slashes 35% off the best student Chromebook for durability

The end of summer may seem like it's lightyears away, but back to school season and its many accompanying tech deals have already landed. We've seen outstanding sales from the likes of Best Buy, Samsung, and beyond, but if you're in the market for a new laptop, we've just found an Amazon deal that shouldn't be missed. Head over to the big A and grab an ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 and you'll instantly get 35% off, no strings attached.

If you're unfamiliar with the Flip C214, we once called it the "best Chromebook for durability" in our roundup of the best student Chromebooks. This versatile laptop boasts rugged, rubberized edges, reinforced ports, and a spill-resistant keyboard, so it can handle just about anything the active student lifestyle can throw at it. The laptop's exterior has also been given a textured finish so it's easier to hold (aka harder to drop). The C214 doesn't skimp on specs either, as you'll get the power of an Intel Dual Core processor and up to 12 hours of battery life on a single charge. Its compact 11.6-inch touchscreen display is also convertible, which means you can flip and fold the Chromebook into tablet or tent mode in an instant.

ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 | 4GB RAM: $349.99 $225.99 at Amazon What the Flip C214 lacks in power it makes up in pure ruggedness, thanks to a military-grade construction, spill-resistant keyboard, and rubberized edges that can withstand the occasional tumble. The Chromebook also boasts a durable 360-degree hinge, dual webcam setup, and a compact 11.6-inch touchscreen display. Best of all, the C214 is currently just $225.99 at Amazon.

