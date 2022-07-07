Acer's all-new Chromebook Spin 714 brings 12th-gen Intel power for just $729

What you need to know

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 is now available for purchase from Best Buy.

It's priced at $729 with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

The Spin 714 also includes a garaged quick-charging stylus.

It's been a couple of months since we first heard about the Acer Chromebook Spin 714, as it originally debuted back in May alongside the Chromebook Tab 510. Since then, Acer has been hard at work, releasing other new and exciting options such as the Chromebook Spin 513, and more.

Those who have been patiently waiting to get their hands on the Chromebook Spin 714 (CP714-1WN) can now do just that as it's currently available from Best Buy (opens in new tab). Priced at $729, the Spin 714 features a 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) touchscreen display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. There's even a rechargeable USI stylus that can be found on the bottom casing of the Spin 714.

Powering this beast is a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 chipset using Intel's integrated Xe graphics, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Other features of the new Chromebook Spin 714 include dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, and Wi-Fi 6E support. Acer also claims the Spin 714 will last for up to 10 hours on a single charge, while also providing four hours of use after charging for just 30 minutes.

And in true "Spin" fashion, this latest Chromebook sports a 360° hinge, allowing giving you plenty of flexibility. There's no doubt that the Spin 714 will immediately enter the running for the best Chromebook of the year. It's also one of the latest to hit the market powered by a 12th Gen Intel chip, which offers quite a significant performance boost over the previous generation Intel processors.

When looking at the most premium Chromebooks, the Spin 714 already has a leg up on the competition. HP's Elite Dragonfly Chromebook and Lenovo's ThinkPad C14 Chromebook both use Intel 12th Gen chips, but are also priced north of $1,000 with similar configurations.

We're still waiting to get our hands on the new Chromebook Spin 714 to see how it stacks up to the rest of the competition. But at least on paper, this looks like it's already set to be a home run.