Acer's new Chromebook 314 might pack a bigger punch than you think

What you need to know

The Acer Chromebook 314 (2023) is now appearing on the company's website with a listed price of $649.

This new Chromebook is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i3-N305 and 128GB of NVMe storage.

It also features a 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate.

It's been fairly quiet when it comes to new Chromebook releases, but it seems that Acer is just about ready to launch a new one. As spotted by About Chromebooks, the Acer Chromebook 314 has an official landing page, complete with pricing and spec-sheet.

What separates this one from older 314 offerings is the new Intel Core i3-N305 processor. This is supposedly a big step up from the older Intel Celeron chips, as it includes a total of eight cores. The spec sheet also reveals that the Chromebook 314 will make use of LPDDR5 RAM, but it's unknown exactly how much there will be.

Coming as little surprise, the Chromebook 314 uses a 14-inch IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 1920 x 1080p resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. However, it's unknown whether you'll be able to use any of the best USI pens with this upcoming Chromebook.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer) (Image credit: Acer)

As for port selection, the Chromebook 314 includes two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, along with two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports. You'll also be able to add some extra storage thanks to the built-in microSD card slot.

Lastly, this could be an absolute beast for those who want long battery life, as the Chromebook 314 is rated for up to 11.5 hours. Acer has even included 65W charging speeds, so you can go from 0-100% in no time.

Once released, this pretty formidable Chromebook will set you back $649, but it's also possible that the price is just a placeholder. At the time of writing, it's unknown when the Acer Chromebook 314 will be available for purchase.