New developer code has been spotted that hints at a new UI for notifications on Chrome OS. The code was spotted by Android Police on the Chromium Gerrit developer tool and will reportedly feature a new UI.

While there's no indication of what this new UI will look like, Android Police has found evidence that it will include notification grouping. The lack of a more intelligent notification system has been a major gripe for many users on the best Chromebooks, and Google may finally be making an effort to address it. This means notifications will appear grouped when coming from the same app, giving them a less cluttered look.

The new notifications are not yet live in Chrome and are apparently early in development. There's a flag to enable the change, but it currently doesn't function.

While we may not know exactly how the UI will change, it wouldn't be surprising if Google took some inspiration from Material You in Android 12. The folks over at Chrome Unboxed have already created a mockup of what that might look like.