Back in April, Google Lens' optical character recognition (OCR) feature was added to Photos on the web, allowing users to easily copy text from images. Google is now rolling out a more full-featured version of Lens for the desktop web with the latest Chrome 92 update (via 9to5Google).

When you right-click on an image in Chrome, you will now see a new "Search image with Google Lens" option. On the best Android phones, you can access the same option by long-pressing on an image. After you click on the option, you will be redirected to a new Google Lens website with the searched image appearing on the left and web results on the right side of the page. Similar to Google Lens on the mobile web, you get the ability to crop and focus on a specific part of the image to refine the search results.