India is set to commence its 5G trails, with six manufacturers already in contention, including the likes of Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. The Department of Telecommunications hasn't made up its mind about including Huawei in the trails — and it now looks like China is forcing the Indian government's hand. According to a report published by Reuters, Chinese officials are threatening India with "reverse sanctions" if Huawei is blocked from participating in the 5G trials.

The publication cites comments made during a meeting attended by India's ambassador to China Vikram Misri in Beijing, where Chinese officials hinted that Indian firms doing business in China would face consequences if Huawei wasn't included in the trials because of pressure from Washington.

In a statement to Reuters, Huawei spokeswoman Hua Chunying said: