Two of the NFL's most well-regarded quarterbacks go head-to-head this evening as Patrick Mahomes's Chiefs travel to Baltimore to face Lamar Jackson's Ravens.Source: Ravens.com

Read on for full details on how to watch Chiefs vs Ravens, no matter where you are in the world.

Baltimore will need to pick themselves off the floor for this match after falling cruelly short against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night.

Having led 14-0, the Ravens began to crumble during an error-strewn conclusion, with the Raiders eventually clinching a dramatic 33-27 victory after Derek Carr threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Zay Jones in overtime.

There's likely to be a contrasting mood in the Chiefs following their 29-33 comeback victory against the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

Mahomes was on target throughout, throwing for 337 yards and providing three touchdowns, including a humongous 75-yard scoring toss to Tyreek Hill as Kansas came back from a 22-10 deficit at half-time.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Chiefs vs Ravens live stream for Sunday's game.

Chiefs vs Ravens: Where and when?

These two teams meet at the M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday with kick-off set for 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT / 1:20am BST / 10:20am AEST.

Watch Chiefs vs Ravens online from outside your country

