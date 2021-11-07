While what should have been a QB match-up for the ages has been denied by the joy-killer that is the pandemic, this intriguing clash at Arrowhead Stadium should still deliver the goods to gridiron fans.

Read on for full details on how to watch Chiefs vs Packers, no matter where you are in the world.

Make no mistake, the absence of the Packers MVP Aaron Rodgers swings the pendulum firmly in the favour of the Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs.

Coronavirus-ravaged Green Bay nevertheless showed last weekend that when their numbers are low and the chips are down, they can still pull a result out of the bag, with their win over the unbeaten Cardinals coming without key men Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

The Chiefs may be facing rookie quarterback Jordan Love on his first ever career start, but their recent defensive displays suggest they may offer him an easy ride.

Kansas City's backline is one of the worst in the league and their fortuitous 2-6 win over the Giants on Monday will have provided plenty of encouragement for the depleted Packers.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Chiefs vs Packers live stream for Sunday's game.

Chiefs vs Packers: Where and when?

These two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, in Missouri on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm EDT / 1.25pm PDT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT.

Watch Chiefs vs Packers online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chiefs vs Packers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

