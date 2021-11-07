While what should have been a QB match-up for the ages has been denied by the joy-killer that is the pandemic, this intriguing clash at Arrowhead Stadium should still deliver the goods to gridiron fans.
Read on for full details on how to watch Chiefs vs Packers, no matter where you are in the world.
Make no mistake, the absence of the Packers MVP Aaron Rodgers swings the pendulum firmly in the favour of the Patrick Mahomes led Chiefs.
Coronavirus-ravaged Green Bay nevertheless showed last weekend that when their numbers are low and the chips are down, they can still pull a result out of the bag, with their win over the unbeaten Cardinals coming without key men Davante Adams, Allen Lazard and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.
The Chiefs may be facing rookie quarterback Jordan Love on his first ever career start, but their recent defensive displays suggest they may offer him an easy ride.
Kansas City's backline is one of the worst in the league and their fortuitous 2-6 win over the Giants on Monday will have provided plenty of encouragement for the depleted Packers.
Read on as we explain below how to get a Chiefs vs Packers live stream for Sunday's game.
Chiefs vs Packers: Where and when?
These two teams meet at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, in Missouri on Sunday with kick-off set for 4.25pm EDT / 1.25pm PDT / 9.25pm GMT / 8.25am AEDT.
Watch Chiefs vs Packers online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chiefs vs Packers but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Chiefs vs Packers online in the US
Sunday's clash between the Chiefs vs Packers gets underway at 4.25pm EDT / 1.25pm PDT, and is being nationally televised by Fox.
If you have Fox as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the network's website.
If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local Fox channels and NBC/NBCSN in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Chiefs vs Packers live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
This huge match is one of those games getting the live treatment, with the Chiefs vs Packers going out on Sky at 9.25pm GMT on Sunday evening.
Alternatively the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service, with its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Chiefs vs Packers live in Canada
While CTV will be showing today's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Kick-off this afternoon is at 4.25pm ET / 1.25pm PT.
Live stream Chiefs vs Packers in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 8.25am AEDT on Monday morning.
