The Chicago Bears have endured several highs and lows this season but still managed to breach the playoffs with a measly 8-8 record. However, they'll need all the success they can muster if they want to beat a Saints team that's firing on all cylinders.

One of the craziest NFL seasons we've ever seen is finally coming to a close. Well, it'll end for whoever loses this Sunday afternoon game. The New Orleans Saints were having one of its best seasons in years when Drew Brees suffered quite the injury. However, backup QB and and old BYU Cougar Taysom Hill filled in quite nicely. Going from a gadget player that did a little of everything for the team, to commanding the offense. Hill had his struggles, but he kept the season on track and the team finished (12-4) on the year.

As for the Bears, they started out red hot winning five of the first six games. However, then they lost six straight, lost Trubisky, and struggled like we've seen in years past. Thankfully, the Bears ended winning three of the final four games and got a wildcard spot thanks to the Vikings and Lions both being awful.

Now, Mitch Trubisky and David Montgomery will try to run and throw all over the Saints and keep the season alive. And while the Bears have a well-rounded team on offense and defense, I don't think they'll be able to keep up with the electric Saints offense and Alvin Kamara. As a result, the Saints are a 10-point favorite going into the game. Either way, here's how fans can watch it live from anywhere in the world.

Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints: When and where?

This wildcard matchup will be in the Saints Superdome where it'll be a nice 51-degrees outside. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT on CBS. Fans in the UK will have to stay up past 9pm to catch this game.

How to Watch Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country

NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch games, which we'll discuss in a moment.

