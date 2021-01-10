The Chicago Bears have endured several highs and lows this season but still managed to breach the playoffs with a measly 8-8 record. However, they'll need all the success they can muster if they want to beat a Saints team that's firing on all cylinders.
One of the craziest NFL seasons we've ever seen is finally coming to a close. Well, it'll end for whoever loses this Sunday afternoon game. The New Orleans Saints were having one of its best seasons in years when Drew Brees suffered quite the injury. However, backup QB and and old BYU Cougar Taysom Hill filled in quite nicely. Going from a gadget player that did a little of everything for the team, to commanding the offense. Hill had his struggles, but he kept the season on track and the team finished (12-4) on the year.
As for the Bears, they started out red hot winning five of the first six games. However, then they lost six straight, lost Trubisky, and struggled like we've seen in years past. Thankfully, the Bears ended winning three of the final four games and got a wildcard spot thanks to the Vikings and Lions both being awful.
Now, Mitch Trubisky and David Montgomery will try to run and throw all over the Saints and keep the season alive. And while the Bears have a well-rounded team on offense and defense, I don't think they'll be able to keep up with the electric Saints offense and Alvin Kamara. As a result, the Saints are a 10-point favorite going into the game. Either way, here's how fans can watch it live from anywhere in the world.
Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints: When and where?
This wildcard matchup will be in the Saints Superdome where it'll be a nice 51-degrees outside. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:40pm ET / 1:40pm PT on CBS. Fans in the UK will have to stay up past 9pm to catch this game.
How to Watch Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints online from outside your country
NFL fans in the US, UK, Australia, or Canada have several ways to watch games, which we'll discuss in a moment. For those in the U.S. that are geo-locked or looking to watch the Saints using some other method, we have some tips.
In fact, that's where one of the best VPNs can really save the playoffs for you. A VPN service allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile phone to one back in your home country or a different state so you can watch any game you want, anywhere you want.
VPNs are super simple to use, not to mention provide additional security while you're surfing the web. You have a lot of VPN choices these days, but we recommend ExpressVPN as your #1 option thanks to the overall security, speed, and ease of use. It's available on most operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
How to watch Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints online in the U.S.
This late afternoon Sunday game airs on CBS, making it easy to watch for almost everyone. Fans with a traditional cable package can even log on to the CBS Sports app and stream it from a PC, laptop, or tablet.
Plus, over-the-top streaming services like FuboTV offers CBS. And actually, the reason we love FuboTV is they offer all five channels that show NFL games each week (CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, and NFL Network). Pricing for Fubo starts at $64.99 a month, and you can take advantage of a FREE seven-day FuboTV trial. Meaning you can watch some NFL football for free!
How to stream Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live in the UK
If you're outside the U.S. you can still watch the Eagles game. Those in the UK can enjoy this and plenty more NFL games with the Sky Sports NFL Channel, showing six games each week. Plus, Sky offers the NFL Redzone which shows every single scoring drive on Sunday.
Sky is showing every playoff game, too, which is nice. Additionally, you can watch Sunday's game with a NFL Game Pass Pro subscription.
If you love football as much as we do, consider getting the Game Pass Pro next year. It's only £143.99 and gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to some blackouts) and this includes the playoffs, Super Bowl, and NFL RedZone. Game Pass Pro shows previous seasons on-demand, too.
As a reminder, use our VPN recommendation above if you're not home. That way you can log-in to a UK or US IP address and stream the game just like you would if you were sitting on the couch at home.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live in Canada
Each week the streaming service DAZN shows several NFL games in Canada. DAZN owns the exclusive rights to air all regular season National Football League games in the region. However, now that the season is over and it's the playoffs, we typically can't access NFL with DAZN.
Instead, check out TSN Sports which will be airing playoff games.
How to stream Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live in Australia
It's the last game of the season for the losing team, so fans will definitely want to tune in. Australian fans have limited options as the year winds down. For now, the ESPN network owns rights to air NFL games but they only show certain ones each week, so that's about your only option unless you use a VPN. You can access ESPN in Australia with Kayo Sports or most Foxtel TV packages offer ESPN too.
If you want to watch other sports, this over-the-top service will also let you stream Spain's La Liga and F1 racing, all for only $25 per month for a basic package or $35 a month for a premium pass. And finally, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL so you can try it before you buy it.
Whether you're a fan of either team or are a Packers fan like me waiting to see what happens, tune in and enjoy the game.
