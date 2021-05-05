With Man City confirmed as their potential final opponents, it's all to play for as Real Madrid travel to Chelsea in this UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg. Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Real Madrid live stream guide.

This semi-final tie is delicately poised after a 1-1 draw in Madrid in the first leg. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium, bagging the Blues an important away goal before Karim Benzema brought the hosts level.

With that slight advantage plus the benefit of playing on home turf, Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea will be confident that they can meet their Premier League counterparts Man City in what would be the second all-English final in three years.

There's really not much in this tie, though, and Real can tip the scales back in their favor with just one goal at Stamford Bridge enough to neutralize Chelsea's away goal. That being said, Benzema's superb strike in their last meeting is the only goal Chelsea's staunch defense has conceded in five games.

In their domestic leagues, both sides have plenty to play for too. Chelsea have a top-four finish on their minds in order to qualify for next season's Champions League, whereas Real Madrid are hot on the heels of local rivals Atlético Madrid in the La Liga title race.

With two of Europe's top sides going toe-to-toe, it's set to be an entertaining affair. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of this UEFA Champions League clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid with our guide below.

Chelsea vs Real Madrid: Where and when?

This UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg game is being played at Chelsea's Stamford Bridge home.

Kick-off is set for 8pm BST local time on Wednesday, May 5. That makes it a 3pm ET / 12pm PT kick-off for U.S. folks tuning in. If you're looking to watch the match in Australia, it's a 5am AEST kick-off on Thursday morning.

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid online in the U.S.

CBS is the exclusive English-language home of the UEFA Europa League and Champions League in the United States, including this game. When it comes to streaming, newly-launched Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) is the best service to use. There's currently a one-week free trial there so you can watch this game for free.

Alternatively, TUDN also has Spanish-language coverage of the game and you can use FuboTV to watch live.

Paramount+ You can watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League games via Paramount+. Sign up now and enjoy a month-long free trial. From $5.99 per month at Paramount+ Fubo TV If you don't mind (or prefer) watching the Spanish broadcast of the match, Fubo is a great option to tune in and watch the action live from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV. From $55 at Fubo

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live in the UK

The Chelsea vs Real Madrid match will be broadcast on BT Sport, the exclusive rights holder for European competitions in the UK. The game being shown on its BT Sport 2 and BT Sport Ultimate channels as well as via its BT Sport app for streaming. If you're not yet signed up with BT Sport, you can get a monthly pass for just £25 that gives you access to BT's Premier League football, Women's Super League, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, and more.

BT Sport Watch UEFA Champions League and Europa League football on BT Sport. A monthly pass costs £25. £25 per month at BT Sport

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live in Canada

DAZN has the rights for the UEFA Champions League in Canada and will be showing this game with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of UEFA Champions League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Chelsea vs Real Madrid in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sport subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the game Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5am AEST on Thursday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Champions League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year up front at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

How to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the UEFA Champions League in the above guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Real Madrid but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where using one of the top VPN (Virtual Private Network) picks can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.

ExpressVPN No matter where in the world you may be, a VPN is one of the easiest ways to watch Chelsea vs Real Madrid. Get in on this deal now! From $6.67 per month at ExpressVPN