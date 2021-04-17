Two of the Premier League 's biggest sides meet in this FA Cup semi-final at Wembley. Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Man City live stream guide.

This season's FA Cup is approaching its crescendo finish but May's finalists are not yet decided. Today, two of the favorites to win the competition meet in the capital as both Chelsea and Man City travel to Wembley for this semi-final clash.

Only Arsenal and Manchester United have won more FA Cup titles than Chelsea. The Pensioners were defeated in last year's final by London rivals Arsenal and last lifted the trophy in 2018. New Chelsea manager will be hoping to progress to his first cup final as Blues boss and add to Chelsea's trophy cabinet.

Man City, on the other hand, are hunting down another domestic treble à la their 2018-19 season. The Citizens hold a healthy lead at the top of the Premier League table and are set to take part in the re-arranged EFL Cup final in April.

On top of all that, the Sky Blues remain in the UEFA Champions League after a spirited comeback in the second half of their quarter-final second leg game with Borussia Dortmund earned them a semi-final tie with last year's finalists PSG.

Chelsea are also through to the final-four stage of the Champions League after seeing off Porto. They'll face the tournament's most successful side, and current La Liga titleholders, Real Madrid in the next round.

It's all to play for in this FA Cup semi-final clash. A final date with either Leicester City or Southampton awaits the victors. Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of the game between Chelsea and Man City with our guide below.

Chelsea vs Man City: Where and when?

Today's FA Cup semi-final between Chelsea and Man City takes place at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is set for 5:30pm BST local time.

That makes it a 12:30pm ET / 9:30am PT start for U.S. viewers tuning in and a 2:30am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning for Australian viewers.

Watch Chelsea vs Man City online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FA Cup further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Man City but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.