After tasting defeat last time these two sides met in the FA Cup final, Chelsea will be hoping for revenge against a Leicester side looking to sure up a Champions League berth with a Premier League win at Stamford Bridge. Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Leicester live stream guide.

These two sides met mere days ago at Wembley with Leicester lifting their first-ever FA Cup trophy. A second-half Youri Tielemans screamer was the difference-maker in that game with the Blues seeing a late equalizer agonizingly ruled out by VAR.

It's a quick turnaround for both sides for today's game though as attention returns to this important Premier League game.

Chelsea missed the opportunity to leapfrog Leicester in the league with a 1-0 defeat to London rivals Arsenal in their last league outing.

Leicester recorded an impressive win over second-place Manchester United in their last league game to remain in third place and keep their hopes of Champions League qualification in their own hands.

With Liverpool chasing, and Tottenham and West Ham still not mathematically out of the running for the remaining Champions League places, the three points on the line today could be the most important of the season.

Despite losing in his first cup final with Chelsea, Thomas Tuchel still has the chance to pick up some silverware this season with the Champions League final taking place later this month.

There's plenty to play for in this top-tier Premier League game. Read on to find out how to watch a Chelsea vs Leicester live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Chelsea vs Leicester: Where and when?

Tuesday's match takes place at Stamford Bridge in London, with kick-off set for 8:15pm BST local time.

That makes it a 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT start for folks tuning in from the U.S., and a 5:15am AEST start kick off on Wednesday morning for folk tuning in from Australia.

How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester online in the U.S.

NBC has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 Premier League season. Kick-off for Chelsea vs Leicester is at 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT, with live coverage on its streaming service Peacock as well as on NBCSN which gives you a couple of other live streaming options outlined below.

For streaming outside of Peacock, your best ways to access the Chelsea vs Leicester game is with Sling or FuboTV that live stream from partner channels NBC, NBCSN, NBC Universo, and Telemundo.

If you find yourself unable to access NBC's coverage because you're out of the country, remember that you can use a VPN to tune into your usual coverage just like you would at home. Of the many options, ExpressVPN as outlined below, remains one of the best services currently out there.

Peacock Premium Peacock's Premium plan gets you access to its Premier League coverage for just $4.99 per month. There's a 7-day trial if you want to try it out for free. From $5 at Peacock Sling TV Sling's Blue plan gets you 45 sports channels including NBC Sports Network. You can watch for 3 days for free. From $30 at Sling FuboTV FuboTV offers access to NBC and NBCSN which gets you access to plenty of Premier League soccer. There's also a 7-day free trial. $54.99 per month at Fubo

How to stream Chelsea vs Leicester live in the UK

Tuesday's match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event, with coverage from Stamford Bridge beginning at 7:30pm GMT ahead of an 8:15pm kick-off.

If you're not a Sky subscriber, you can still easily watch Chelsea vs Leicester online or on TV. That's because of Sky's excellent value streaming offshoot, NOW (formerly Now TV).

A NOW Sports Membership will also get you access to all Sky Sports channels and costs £9.99 a day, though the Monthly Pass is much better value. It will let you watch all of the Premier League matches aired by Sky for the rest of the 2020/21 season, plus all the PGA Tour golf, Test cricket and Formula 1.

NOW Sports Membership Watch Sky Sports' coverage of the Premier League online with a NOW Sports Membership. Watch one day's coverage for £10 or snag a monthly pass for £34. From £10 at NOW

How to stream Chelsea vs Leicester live in Canada

DAZN is the rights holder for live Premier League matches this season in Canada and will be showing all the remaining fixtures live, including this showdown between Chelsea and Leicester, with kick-off set for 3:15pm ET / 12:15pm PT.

The online-only network is offering a one-month free trial that will allow you to watch every single Premier League match left without paying a dime. If you decide to keep DAZN, you'll pay $20-a-month or an annual subscription of $150. The dedicated DAZN app is available for iOS and Android phones and tablets, as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV plus most modern Smart TVs. Canadians outside of the country can follow the VPN route above and tune in with a DAZN log-in all the same.

DAZN DAZN is the home of Premier League coverage in Canada among many other sports. Try it free for one month and then pay just $20 monthly after that, or $150 for the year. $20 per month at DAZN

Live stream Chelsea vs Leicester live in Australia

If you're planning on watching Chelsea vs Leicester in Australia, then you'll need to be an Optus Sports subscriber as the network holds exclusive live broadcast rights to the Premier League Down Under.

Kick-off in Australia is at 5:15am AEDT in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Optus Sport Optus Sport is your go-to for Premier League coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash. $15 per month at Optus Sport

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of this match above in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Leicester but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN will come in handy. Using one allows you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's in the country where the content is available, letting you watch as if you were there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals available right now.