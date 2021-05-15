As well as fighting it out for a top-four finish in the Premier League, Chelsea and Leicester go head-to-head in the FA Cup final today at Wembley. Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Leicester live stream guide.
After knocking out newly-crowned Premier League winners Man City in the semi-final, Chelsea go into today's final as favorites to snag winners' medals. The Pensioners are appearing in their 16th FA Cup final today with the aim of lifting the trophy for the ninth time.
Only Arsenal and Manchester United have won more FA Cup titles than Chelsea. The Pensioners were defeated in last year's final by London rivals Arsenal and last lifted the trophy in 2018. New Chelsea manager will be hoping to win his first cup final as Blues boss and add to Chelsea's trophy cabinet.
Leicester knocked out Man United and Southampton en route to the fifth FA Cup final in their history and their first in over 50 years. The Foxes have never won England's most prestigious cup.
In addition to going toe-to-toe today at Wembley for some silverware, both of today's sides are trying to secure a coveted top-four finish in the Premier League in order to qualify for the Champions League next season.
After Man City were confirmed as this year's title winners and Man United guaranteed their spot in the top four, Chelsea and Leicester look likely to bag the next two spots. That being said, Liverpool are still in pursuit and West Ham and Tottenham are still mathematically in the running with a few games left to play.
In a quirk of the fixture schedule, Chelsea and Leicester meet again in just three days' time in the league. On top attention-demanding FA Cup and Premier League games, Chelsea will likely have one eye on their upcoming Champions League next weekend. Leicester have a less-than-easy final-day clash with Tottenham.
Will the FA Cup be draped in the blue of Chelsea or Leicester come full time? Read on for full details on how to get an FA Cup live stream with our guide below and find out.
Chelsea vs Leicester: Where and when?
Today's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester takes place at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is set for 5:15pm BST local time.
That makes it a 12:15pm ET / 9:15am PT start for U.S. viewers tuning in and a 2:15am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning for Australian viewers.
Watch Chelsea vs Leicester online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FA Cup further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Leicester but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
How to stream Chelsea vs Leicester live in the UK
Coverage of this iconic tournament is this year once again shared between subscription service BT Sport and free-to-air public service broadcaster BBC.
For the final, both broadcasters are showing the game live so you can watch Chelsea vs Leicester on BT Sport or the BBC. For streaming, you'll therefore be able to use the BT Sport app or watch online for free via BBC iPlayer.
While you can watch the BBC's coverage for free, you'll need to have BT Sport as part of your TV package or you can purchase a BT Sport Monthly Pass for £25 per month, which lets anyone tune in to BT Sport on a month-by-month basis. Now TV devices are supported, as are PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Apple TV, Chromecast Ultra, and selected Smart TVs.
BBC iPlayer
Stream the BBC's coverage of Chelsea and Leicester's FA Cup final clash for free online with BBC iPlayer.
BT Sport
Watch FA Cup football on BT Sport plus plenty more exclusive football and other sports coverage. A monthly pass costs £25.
How to watch Chelsea vs Leicester online in the U.S.
ESPN has exclusive broadcast rights to the 2020/21 FA Cup. Matches, including the final, are shown on its ESPN+ streaming service.
ESPN+
ESPN+ will let you stream the FA Cup final online. Sign up now for $5.99 per month or bundle with Disney+ and Hulu for $13.99 per month.
How to stream Chelsea vs Leicester live in Canada
Sportsnet is the rightsholder for live FA Cup games throughout the course of the competition, including this FA Cup final clash.
If you're already a Sportsnet subscriber as part of your TV package, you can stream Sportsnet online at no extra charge. The network is also available on a streaming-only basis with plans starting from just C$9.99 a month.
Live stream Chelsea vs Leicester in Australia
If you're planning on watching matches from this season's FA Cup final in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. The network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport, including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just AU$25 per month for a basic package, or AU$35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kayo Sports
Kayo Sports is an easy way to get streaming access to ESPN's coverage of the FA Cup final. You can even make the most of a free trial if you've never signed up before.
