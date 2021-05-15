As well as fighting it out for a top-four finish in the Premier League , Chelsea and Leicester go head-to-head in the FA Cup final today at Wembley. Don't miss a moment with our Chelsea vs Leicester live stream guide.

After knocking out newly-crowned Premier League winners Man City in the semi-final, Chelsea go into today's final as favorites to snag winners' medals. The Pensioners are appearing in their 16th FA Cup final today with the aim of lifting the trophy for the ninth time.

Only Arsenal and Manchester United have won more FA Cup titles than Chelsea. The Pensioners were defeated in last year's final by London rivals Arsenal and last lifted the trophy in 2018. New Chelsea manager will be hoping to win his first cup final as Blues boss and add to Chelsea's trophy cabinet.

Leicester knocked out Man United and Southampton en route to the fifth FA Cup final in their history and their first in over 50 years. The Foxes have never won England's most prestigious cup.

In addition to going toe-to-toe today at Wembley for some silverware, both of today's sides are trying to secure a coveted top-four finish in the Premier League in order to qualify for the Champions League next season.

After Man City were confirmed as this year's title winners and Man United guaranteed their spot in the top four, Chelsea and Leicester look likely to bag the next two spots. That being said, Liverpool are still in pursuit and West Ham and Tottenham are still mathematically in the running with a few games left to play.

In a quirk of the fixture schedule, Chelsea and Leicester meet again in just three days' time in the league. On top attention-demanding FA Cup and Premier League games, Chelsea will likely have one eye on their upcoming Champions League next weekend. Leicester have a less-than-easy final-day clash with Tottenham.

Will the FA Cup be draped in the blue of Chelsea or Leicester come full time? Read on for full details on how to get an FA Cup live stream with our guide below and find out.

Chelsea vs Leicester: Where and when?

Today's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester takes place at the iconic Wembley Stadium. Kick-off is set for 5:15pm BST local time.

That makes it a 12:15pm ET / 9:15am PT start for U.S. viewers tuning in and a 2:15am AEST kick-off on Sunday morning for Australian viewers.

Watch Chelsea vs Leicester online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian, and Canadian broadcasters of the FA Cup further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Chelsea vs Leicester but find yourself away from home then you'll likely run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some of the best VPN deals right now.