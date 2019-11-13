Fortnite Chapter 2 is officially here, and with it comes a significant change to the way players will be leveling up their Battle Pass. While Missions will still be in the game, players will no longer be competing for Battle Stars. Instead, the goal is to get normal XP. With a larger focus on XP and less grinding, players should be able to level up their Battle Pass even faster, earning a variety of rewards on the way.
Unlike Season X's mission setup, there will be no time prestige missions, and the focal point is simply completing tasks as you play the game. Instead of having to complete the same mission with added difficulty, now you'll just be unlocking new missions as you complete the ones already available to you. The fifth week of Fortnite Chapter 2 isn't live until Thursday morning, but that didn't stop the missions for the week leaking a bit early.
Twitter user iFireMonkey — who is well-known for datamining various Fortnite secrets — uncovered the following list.
Week 5 "Hide And Seek" Challenge Sheet— FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) November 5, 2019
Loading Screen Location: Frenzy Farms
Side Note: Despite the challenges being added in v11.10, the loading screen, icon, and some other bits weren't added.
We will have a downtime update before Week 5 comes out that adds the missing info pic.twitter.com/m7bHajFFOJ
This week features some particularly easy challenges that will mostly just have you searching various locations for items or harvesting material. You can check out the full list of challenges below, and remember, the challenges won't be live until 9:30 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Nov. 14.
Hide and Seek Missions
- Land at Frenzy Farms, Slurpy Swamp, Sweaty Sands (0/3).
- Harvest 500 wood, 400 stone, 300 metal (0/3).
- Eliminations at Frenzy Farms or Sweaty Sands (0/3).
- Search chests at Pleasant Park or Lazy Lake (0/7).
- Consume foraged items (0/10).
- Deal damage to opponents with a pickaxe (0/100).
- Hit 5 consecutive weak spots while harvesting (0/1).
- Hit headshots (0/10).
- Visit landmarks in a single match (0/5).
- Eliminations in different matches (0/5).
- Search the hidden "I" found in the Hide and Seek screen (0/1).
As is the case every season, we'll have challenge guides ready for any challenges that might be extra difficult. In the meantime, head out and start collecting some XP!
Related: How to find the hidden 'I' in Hide and Seek Loading Screen
The Hide and Seek missions will drop Thursday at 9:30 AM EDT.
