StarCraft: Ghost was one of those games that seemingly everyone was excited about but was ultimately canceled for untold reasons. While the game was playable on the show floor of the annual E3 gaming conference for a few years, it ultimately disappeared and was never heard from again after 2005. Thanks to the work of an astute YouTuber, a long-forgotten development build of StarCraft: Ghost has finally made its way to the Internet at large.

Oddly enough, this development build appears to have been found installed on an original Xbox development kit, but there's no telling how far along this build was or how many hands had been in the pot by that time. StarCraft: Ghost went through an arduous development cycle, switching developers several times before eventually being officially canceled by Blizzard in 2014.