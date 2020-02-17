What you need to know
- StarCraft: Ghost makes a surprise appearance after 15 years of ghosting us.
- The leaked build is from an original Xbox development kit and looks a bit rough around the edges.
- StarCraft: Ghost was officially canceled in 2014 after years of development turmoil and changing hands several times.
StarCraft: Ghost was one of those games that seemingly everyone was excited about but was ultimately canceled for untold reasons. While the game was playable on the show floor of the annual E3 gaming conference for a few years, it ultimately disappeared and was never heard from again after 2005. Thanks to the work of an astute YouTuber, a long-forgotten development build of StarCraft: Ghost has finally made its way to the Internet at large.
Oddly enough, this development build appears to have been found installed on an original Xbox development kit, but there's no telling how far along this build was or how many hands had been in the pot by that time. StarCraft: Ghost went through an arduous development cycle, switching developers several times before eventually being officially canceled by Blizzard in 2014.
One part Deadspace, one part Splinter Cell, with a little Gears of War thrown in for good measure, StarCraft: Ghost could have turned into something truly special in the hands of the right developers. Originally planned to release on Xbox, PS2, and Gamecube, the version of the game you'll find in the video above is running in an upscaled 720p resolution and looks quite a bit sharper than it would have on any of the aforementioned consoles.
There's certainly something charming about the concept of StarCraft: Ghost, which was to see players take the role of Nova, a Terran Ghost unit that can be found in the StarCraft series of real-time strategy games. Rumors were flying of HD remasters many Blizzard classics some years ago but, at this time, only Warcraft 3 has managed to receive any sort of HD remaster. Given the significant issues with the Warcraft 3: Reforged release, there's no telling what the future of these releases could hold.
