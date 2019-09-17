It might be hard to believe but time flies, and we're already coming up on the final quarter of the year. And with a new quarter comes new Chase Freedom 5% cash back categories. For the last three months of 2019 (October 1 through December 30, 2019), cardholders will be able to earn 5% cash back (or points) when making purchases at department stores (e.g. Macy's, Nordstrom) or through PayPal and Chase Pay. You can earn 5% back on up to $1,500 in purchases.

The department store bonus is particularly useful as holiday shoppers will naturally make these types of purchases. And since you can easily make online purchases with PayPal, that's another way to earn bonuses while shopping for gifts. To ensure you're signed up for these bonuses, you must register through the Chase website or through the Chase Mobile App. Activation has already begun, so go register now!

For those unfamiliar with Chase Pay, you can think of it as pretty similar to Apple Pay. You add your card to a digital wallet so you don't have to use a physical card. You can then use this digital wallet at a compatible terminal inside a physical store or you can use it when online shopping at a participating vendor (you'll see a the Chase Pay logo).

If you're not already a Chase Freedom holder, now would be a great time to jump in. As a new card holder, you could earn a $150 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. And aside from the rotating 5% categories, you'll earn 1% back on all other purchases. Your cash back rewards never expire. Furthermore, the Freedom also offers 0% introductory APR on all purchases for the first 15 months and then a variable rate of 16.99% to 25.74%.