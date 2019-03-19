When you go to buy the Galaxy S10+, you have quite a few models to choose from. In addition to the base model with a glass back and 128GB of storage, you can also step up to either 512GB or 1TB of storage. With these two variants, you also get a sleek, smooth, and stunning ceramic back.

The ceramic models start out at a hefty $1250 for the 512GB configuration, and if you step up to the max 1TB, you'll be paying $1600.

Some of our AC form members decided to splurge for these versions of the S10+, and so far, they seem to be quite happy with their purchase.