- The two Celeron powered Pixel Slate tablets have been removed from the Google Store.
- The two tablets had not been well received due to their laggy performance.
- The Core m3 Pixel Slate is currently $599 with a $200 discount matching the price of the cheapest Celeron Pixel Slate.
The Celeron Pixel Slate tablets have been out of stock for the past couple of months, and if you were waiting for them to return, you can stop. Without warning, Google has pulled the two most affordable in the Pixel Slate lineup from its store this morning.
Not only have the tablets been removed from the lineup, but it appears all mention of the Celeron processor has been wiped out. Since the two tablets were only available through the Google Store, this has officially killed them off.
It should come as no surprise to anyone who has been observing at this point, with Google's penchant for killing off products and poor reception the two underpowered tablets received, it was only a matter of time.
Oh Celeron Pixel Slate, we hardly knew ye, and for those who did, you probably wish you hadn't. If anything, this is good news for the Pixel Slate brand because the reputation will no longer be tarnished by these two lagging tablets.
For now, all that remains are the Core m3, Core i5, and Core i7 models of the Pixel Slate. If you were hoping to pick up one of the cheaper Pixel Slate tablets, then you're in luck because the remaining three are currently discounted by $200.
That essentially drops the price of the more powerful Core m3 model to $599, the previous starting price for the Celeron variants. Now, not only can you save a bit of money but you're promised a much better user experience.
