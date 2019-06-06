The Celeron Pixel Slate tablets have been out of stock for the past couple of months, and if you were waiting for them to return, you can stop. Without warning, Google has pulled the two most affordable in the Pixel Slate lineup from its store this morning.

Not only have the tablets been removed from the lineup, but it appears all mention of the Celeron processor has been wiped out. Since the two tablets were only available through the Google Store, this has officially killed them off.

It should come as no surprise to anyone who has been observing at this point, with Google's penchant for killing off products and poor reception the two underpowered tablets received, it was only a matter of time.

Oh Celeron Pixel Slate, we hardly knew ye, and for those who did, you probably wish you hadn't. If anything, this is good news for the Pixel Slate brand because the reputation will no longer be tarnished by these two lagging tablets.