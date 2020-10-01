Best answer: Unfortunately, no, you can't run the regular Photoshop application on your Chromebook. The Chrome OS does not support it, and the hardware isn't powerful enough to run it.
- Fully Featured: Pixlr Photo Editor (Free on Pixlr.com)
- Easy to Use: Adobe Photoshop Express (Free on Google Play Store)
- Great for Artists: Adobe Photoshop Sketch (Free on Google Play Store)
Photoshop is a Chromebook no-go, but there are other options
You, unfortuantely, can't install Photoshop proper on a Chromebook because you can't install executable files (.exe) due to the nature of Chrome OS. Therefore, full installations will only run on Windows or MacOS. Additionally, the stress that the full suite of Adobe Photoshop tools would place on a Chromebook would be a bit difficult for budget models to handle efficiently. Not all Chromebooks are made equal to begin with, and many aren't created to run intensive software like full-unbridled Photoshop anyway.
Since it can't run natively, you must look for an alternative when it comes to a program that will suit your image creation or editing needs. While there are several Android Photoshop apps, those looking for the best photo editing experience on their Chromebook will want to check out Pixlr or another alternative.
You can get Adobe apps on your Chromebook
While applications like Photoshop Express, Photoshop Mix, and even Photoshop Sketch are more simplified, you can work within them on your Chromebook and then export the files to Photoshop on your PC.
If you just want to make simple edits like cropping and image alignment, then Photoshop Express will more than do the job. It's the closest option to what you're likely going to need in terms of most image editing jobs, anyway. You can even save documents to Adobe Cloud by way of Photoshop Express and then open them up in full Photoshop if you have it available somewhere later, which should facilitate some image creation if need be for you.
If you're looking for more in-depth tools like the Cut tool, then Photoshop Mix is going to have that particular suite of features.
Finally, those who wish to draw more in-depth pictures from the ground up will find themselves at home in Photoshop Sketch. The applications handle themselves well enough, but as you can see, there are a few extra hoops to jump through if you want access to all of the tools that Photoshop typically offers.
Why you should check out Pixlr on your Chromebook
While there are more than a few great photo editing apps for Android that also work on Chromebook, none offer the same amount of in-depth features as Pixlr's online photo editor, at least not in their basic packaging.
Unlike the Photoshop applications for Android, Pixlr puts everything directly at your fingertips without making you jump through any hoops. You can use the Lasso tool, crop images, draw, or even remove spots and unwanted areas of the picture with the Heal tool. There are still a few tools missing that you might see in the PC version of Photoshop, but it offers more at hand than the current Photoshop applications available on your Chromebook.
Pixlr's photo editor might not have the Photoshop name tagged in front of it, but it's the closest you're going to get to a full-fledged Photoshop application on your Chromebook. The developers even offer two different photo editors — one for "playful" photo editing and one for more serious editors. It has just about everything you could need at any time to enhance a photo, resize it, or create something from scratch.
Of course, if working with Adobe's applications is important, you can always try to stream Photoshop to your Chromebook but that still requires you to have access to a Windows PC or other applicable device which supports the standard version of Photoshop. It's still an option, however, if you find that none of these options remain viable for you to get the work done that you need to complete.
Fully Featured
Pixlr Photo Editor
A feature-full photo editing experience that's available for free
The sheer number of features included in Pixlr Photo Editor is amazing. Not only is the application free to use, but it doesn't require any additional downloads and works on any system that can connect to the internet. It opens via browser and you can customize the experience while in use.
Easy to Use
Adobe Photoshop Express
A great free option for quick edits and fixes on the go
Adobe Photoshop Express isn't a fully-featured photo editor, but it's a powerful free option for those quick edits that don't need intensive care. Crop photos, remove red eye, add text or stickers to photos, adjust hue, contrast, and exposure, and create collages. It's all about applying filters and settings and getting things done fast.
Great for Artists
Adobe Photoshop Sketch
For creating gorgeous artwork from scratch
While Pixlr and Adobe Photoshop Express are great for extensive or quick edits, Adobe Photoshop Sketch is the free option for artists. Create expressive, colorful artwork from the ground up with a suite of artist's tools, with brushes for sketching, painting, coloring, and more at your disposal.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
These are the best SD cards for your Chromebook
If you want to expand the storage on your Chromebook, you can use its SD card slot and get a microSD or SD card. Make sure you buy the right card!
Get an upper hand on the competition with the best Chromebook controllers
While there has been some type of gaming capability on Chromebooks, it didn't live up to expectations for a while. However, updates have been regularly released, which has opened the door for a better gaming experience to be had on Chromebooks.
These are the best external hard drives for your Chromebook
Expanding the available storage space on your Chromebook is really easy. All you need is an external hard drive or solid-state drive (SSD) that can use one of the available USB ports. Here are the best options for your Google-powered laptop.