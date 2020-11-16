Best answer: Unfortunately, at this time there is no way to purchase a spare remote for the Chromecast with Google TV. However, you can download and use the Android TV app onto your phone to use as an extra or replacement remote until a physical replacement is available. Remote phone: Android TV Remote Control (Free at Google Play)

Another direction: Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K ($50 at Amazon)

Are there replacement options for the Chromecast with Google TV remote? It's a simple fact that TV remotes have a way of disappearing, so knowing where to get a replacement Chromecast with Google TV remote makes sense. Previously, this wasn't a concern for Chromecast devices since there wasn't a dedicated clicker for them. Like in most situations, new parts mean new problems, and in this case, it's a lost controller. Well, there's good and bad news in terms of getting a spare remote for your new streaming device. Starting with the bad, currently, there is no way to buy an extra controller for your Chromecast with Google TV. However, should you lose the remote or if it gets damaged, you can still control your device with the Android TV app from the Play Store. It's not a perfect solution, but it will get you back to streaming while we wait for Google to start selling replacements. Do I need to have a physical remote for my Chromecast with Google TV?

No, you don't need a physical remote for your Chromecast with Google TV. Just as we've been using Chromecast without one for years, we just send and control the TV using only our phones. Using your phone to browse for shows on Netflix or a video from YouTube to cast to your TV will get the job done, but issues can pop up in the casting process. For one, skipping ahead or back is a pain when casting from your phone, and so can the process of finding something to watch. This is because it requires you to jump back and forth between streaming apps. Oh, and then there are the dropped connections. As other streaming devices learned long ago, there's a lot of benefits to having a physical remote control. Don't get me wrong, Chromecast is incredible, and controlling your TV by using your phone as a remote is amazing too. It's just that having a dedicated interface, designed to bring forward all of your entertainment services into a single space, is so much easier with a remote when you have to search for something to watch. Paired with a well-thought physical remote, which we love using, and you can have an excellent streaming experience. Isn't there another option?

Yes, however, not in terms of controlling your Chromecast with Google TV. A fantastic alternative is to go with a Fire TV Stick 4k from Amazon, and yes, you can get a replacement remote should you lose the one that came in the box. Even though it's not a streaming option from Google, nearly all of the same streaming services are available. You also get a voice assistant option with Alexa that's also accessible through the remote. Speaking of the remote, it's great and comes with all of the buttons that you'd expect, along with a dedicated one to call up Alexa for help in finding shows or controlling parts of your smart home.

Phone control Android TV Remote Control Downloadable remote Whether you have lost your Android or Google TV remote or just want to use your phone instead, the Android TV Remote Control app can help. You'll be able to use a more traditional directional pad to navigate with or switch touchpad mode. You also get the option of a keyboard to search or use the microphone for voice search. Free at Google Play