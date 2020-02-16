Best answer: Yes, PlayStation has stepped up its home entertainment game with a 4K Blu-ray drive. Blu-ray movies have been in the cards for a couple generations now, but now Sony has caught up and included 4K.
- Pick your favorite films: Amazon Gift Card (From $10 at Amazon)
The old consoles
Sony did movie fans a huge favor by including a Blu-ray player in the PlayStation 3, considering this was a brand new technology that released the same year as the console. This was considered a crucial part of the format's success. Consoles have been used as entertainment systems for the past 20 years and Blu-ray is still considered a better viewing experience to online streaming.
However, since video quality continues to improve and 4K TVs have become more prevalent in home, the release of the PS4 Pro without a 4K Blu-ray drive was a shock. Strong sales of the current PS generation speaks volumes for PS4 exclusives, but there was only so long Sony could rely on titles like The Last of Us to keep fans tied to the console without improvements to the build.
PS5 gets a Blu-ray drive
The PS5 spec list is slowly getting fleshed out through interviews and blog posts from the PlayStation Blog. In a recent update Sony confirmed that not only will the PS5 have a Blu-ray drive, but it will also be a 4K Blu-ray drive. These can handle much larger Blu-ray discs, such as the 100GB Blu-ray discs that physical PS5 games will ship on.
These are the same type of discs used for 4k Blu-ray movies. Sony would have to do something incredibly stupid to mess up the ability to watch our 4K movies. So grab your favorite 4K film or pick up something new to watch for the next holiday season.
Our pick
Amazon Gift Card
Pick out your favorite films
If you or a family member are fans of 4K Blu-ray but you don't know exactly what you want yet or the film hasn't made it to release, consider picking up a gift card now and adding to your movie collection as the films go on sale.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Games we want to see enhanced for PlayStation 5
With the expectation of backward compatibility on PlayStation 5, our libraries of games are already looking good for the new console, but how will those games look next to new releases? Here is a list of games we are hoping to see enhanced for PS5.
Grab one of these co-op games for your PS4 to play with your Valentine
Dinner and a movie. A night out on the town. Ice skating at the park. These are all great Valentine's Day activities. But if you're living happily in a gamer marriage, a night in with your significant other playing PS4 can be just as romantic.
All these games support cross-by for Oculus Quest and Oculus Rift
Cross-buy allows you to purchase a game once and have it on both the Oculus Rift and Oculus Quest. Not every game supports it, but there are dozens of excellent titles that do. Here's every single one of them.