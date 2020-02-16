Best answer: Yes, PlayStation has stepped up its home entertainment game with a 4K Blu-ray drive. Blu-ray movies have been in the cards for a couple generations now, but now Sony has caught up and included 4K.

The old consoles

Sony did movie fans a huge favor by including a Blu-ray player in the PlayStation 3, considering this was a brand new technology that released the same year as the console. This was considered a crucial part of the format's success. Consoles have been used as entertainment systems for the past 20 years and Blu-ray is still considered a better viewing experience to online streaming.

However, since video quality continues to improve and 4K TVs have become more prevalent in home, the release of the PS4 Pro without a 4K Blu-ray drive was a shock. Strong sales of the current PS generation speaks volumes for PS4 exclusives, but there was only so long Sony could rely on titles like The Last of Us to keep fans tied to the console without improvements to the build.

PS5 gets a Blu-ray drive

The PS5 spec list is slowly getting fleshed out through interviews and blog posts from the PlayStation Blog. In a recent update Sony confirmed that not only will the PS5 have a Blu-ray drive, but it will also be a 4K Blu-ray drive. These can handle much larger Blu-ray discs, such as the 100GB Blu-ray discs that physical PS5 games will ship on.

These are the same type of discs used for 4k Blu-ray movies. Sony would have to do something incredibly stupid to mess up the ability to watch our 4K movies. So grab your favorite 4K film or pick up something new to watch for the next holiday season.