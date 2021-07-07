Can my phone play Apex Legends Mobile?
Most newer Android phones should run Apex Legends Mobile just fine.
Best answer: Apex Legends Mobile released in a limited regional launch supporting Android devices running Android 8.1 or newer. EA says that the final list of supported devices may expand in the future once its full version releases.
What is Apex Legends Mobile?
Apex Legends Mobile is a new battle royale experience developed by Respawn specifically for mobile devices. Like Apex Legends on consoles, it features a handful of hero characters, dubbed Legends, with unique abilities that can be used during matches. It will only include the original Legends and World's Edge map from the main game when it launches.
What Android devices support Apex Legends Mobile?
During its limited regional launch, Apex Legends Mobile runs on Android devices with Android 8.1 and up. Released back in 2017, Android 8.1 is a fairly older operating system and is no longer supported with security patch updates. If you've purchased a newer phone within the past five years or so, your phone should be able to run it.
Respawn also notes that its list of supported devices will expand with the game's full release, meaning it's likely to be playable on all of the best Android phones like the Galaxy S22 and Google Pixel 6.
Additionally, Respawn says that Android devices with less than 3GB RAM will not be supported during its soft launch. However, Android devices with 2GB RAM will be supported if they are from Huawei, Motorola, Samsung, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Oppo, or Vivo.
The minimum requirements are as follows:
- Android 8.1
- Open GL 3.0 or higher
- 3GB free space
- At least 3GB RAM
- Screens size: N/L/XL
How can I download Apex Legends Mobile?
Apex Legends Mobile is currently only available Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Colombia for its limited regional soft launch. Once it's available in your region, you should be able to download it through the Google Play Store.
