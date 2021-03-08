Best answer: Yes. You can use universal remotes with the PS5 as long as it's programmed to work with your TV. If you don't have a TV remote, the PS5 Media Remote is a solid choice.

Take control of your PS5 universally

Universal media remotes are, as the name suggests, remotes that can be programmed to control every piece of tech in your entertainment cabinet, from your TV to your DVD or Blu-ray player. This can include video game consoles, though they do not work for all of them — the Switch, for example, doesn't respond to remotes.

The PlayStation 5 is one of the consoles that can be controlled with a remote. In fact, if you own a universal remote, then you might not even need to program it to work with your PS5. If your remote works with your TV, it'll most likely work with your PS5. This is thanks to the HDMI-CEC setting (Consumer Electronics Control) that allows users to control the PS5 with another device.

Getting Signals

To make sure this setting is enabled on your PS5, you can do the following:

Check the Settings, and then the Systems menu. Under the HDMI submenu, you'll find an option that says Enable HDMI Device Link. If this is toggled off, you won't be able to control your PS5 with another device. If it's toggled on, you may have to enable HDMI-CEC on your TV.

Not every TV has it, and it's called different names by different manufacturers. As long as your TV has it, it should enable you to control your PS5 with whatever remote works with your TV.

Naturally, Sony would prefer that users purchase the PS5's paired Universal Media Remote rather than use the remotes they already have. If you don't already have a remote, then the PS5 remote is a solid purchase and one of the best PS5 accessories. But if you have a remote, and it works with your TV, try using it for your media needs before investing in the PS5 Remote.