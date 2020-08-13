Best answer: Yes, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 will work with any Android phone even if it isn't a Samsung Galaxy phone. It just takes a few extra steps to get it set up.
Do I have to use a Galaxy phone to use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3?
Some of the most popular phones in the world are Samsung Galaxy devices — and why wouldn't they be? Samsung has been perfecting its smartphones for years. Although the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has "Galaxy" in the name, it doesn't mean that to use it your phone has to have it in the title.
Even though Samsung would probably love for you to use one of its smartwatches with a Galaxy phone, the company knows that not everyone will have a one. So Samsung has created some apps that will allow for its Galaxy Watch 3 to work great with any Android phone so long as the phone is running Android version 5.0 or higher & RAM 1.5GB above. While the company does offer a list of compatible devices, it is very out of date.
How to use the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 with any compatible Android phone
As mentioned before, to get your new Samsung smartwatch working with your compatible phone, you just need to install a couple of apps.
- On your Android phone, go to the Google Play Store and search for Galaxy Wearable.
- Once you find the app go ahead and install it.
- Now you will want to search for Samsung Accessory Service.
- After finding this app, you'll want to install it as well.
- Open the Galaxy Wearable app on your phone, turn on your Galaxy Watch 3, and follow the app's prompts on your phone.
Now, as long as your Android phone of choice meets the minimum system requirements, you'll be able to use your new Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 and enjoy all of its excellent features.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 can do a lot of things to help you with a wide variety of tasks. Most of those you'll want to be sure are synced back to your phone, and you can do this even without a Galaxy phone. From workouts and sleep to notifications and health, you'll be able to review it all on your phone.
The apps you need
Galaxy Wearable
The Galaxy Wearable app is the hub for keeping all of your Galaxy accessories connected. From this app, you can connect and make adjustments to headphones and watches all in one place.
Samsung Accessory Service
The Samsung Accessory Service buddies up with the Galaxy Wearable app to ensure that all of the great features of your Galaxy accessories work fantastically.
