Best answer: Yes, on certain devices like PC, Mac, and Sony Xperia phones. It is not natively compatible with PS4 Remote Play on iOS yet, but there are workarounds so that you can use one with the app.

How can I use my DualShock 4 on PC or Mac with PS4 Remote Play?

In order to use a DualShock 4 on PC or Mac, you'll need to connect it via USB. It will not work with PS4 Remote Play wirelessly on your computer through a Bluetooth connection. This may not be the case in the future if Sony finally allows support for it wirelessly, but you're stuck with a USB connection until that happens.

Is a DualShock 4 natively compatible with PS4 Remote Play on any mobile device?

Yes. If you're one of the (checks sales numbers) two people in the world who own a Sony Xperia smartphone, you can use a DualShock 4 with PS4 Remote Play. Congratulations on being one of the lucky (unlucky?) few.

What are the workarounds to using it on iOS?

PS4 Remote Play compatibility for iOS devices arrived in March 2019, however, DualShock 4 compatibility sadly did not come with it. The only native controls that PS4 Remote Play supports for iOS devices are on-screen touch buttons. Apple has stated that native DualShock 4 support will arrive in its iOS 13 update, but that isn't expected to be available for everyone until this fall. Until then, you'll need to use a workaround.

It should be noted that this only works if you're close enough to your PS4 that the DualShock can connect to it.

Log-in to your secondary account on PS4. Connect the secondary account to PS4 Remote Play. After the controller automatically deactivates, turn it on by pressing the PS button and log-in to your primary account through the Remote Play screen.

At this point it should let you use your controller because PS4 Remote Play is still being streamed from your secondary account.