Best answer: No, not at all. PlayStation's Remote Play doesn't allow streaming of movies, and it makes us sad. Apps and portable drives seem to be our best hope.

Remote Play is not available when the PS4 is being used for the following:

Remote Play is a feature of Sony gaming consoles which allows you to stream your PS4 games to a remote device. It was initially developed for the PlayStation Portable and Vita but was expanded to include macOS, Windows, iOS, and Android. By installing the free program (Remote Play) on a compatible device that can support a DualShock controller, you can remotely your PS4 on that device's screen. This means when you don't have access to your TV, or it is in use by somebody else you can still access your PlayStation 4.

But I paid for my DVDs and Blu-rays, why can't I stream them?

DVDs and Blu-ray discs have copy protection, and that includes streaming. It might seem silly, especially if you're trying to stream a movie you've already paid for to watch it yourself, but PlayStation doesn't know if you're streaming the disc for personal use or not so they have to say no to all.

And video services?

When PlayStation says "some services cannot be played" what it means is most cannot be played. Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and even PS Store purchases can't be played. In a last-ditch effort, I tried PlayStation Vue and yet again it was unavailable to stream on Remote Play.

Despite being blocked at every turn to find a streaming service that wasn't among the aforementioned bunch, this isn't the end all be all for remote streaming. Most of these services (Netflix, Hulu, PlayStation Video, etc.) have their mobile apps, which can be used on the Vita, phone, or other remote devices. As for the physical copies of your DVDs and Blu-rays, if you want to watch them while away from home you can always pick up an external optical drive. They are small, light, and most tablets, laptops, and PCs can run them without issue.

Remote Play seems to be just that: remote play. Movies are out but can still be enjoyed without the use of Remote Play.