What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is an incredibly popular first-person shooter from Activision.
- Its battle royale mode is called Warzone.
- Warzone is a free-to-play experience so anyone can download the client.
- The game may be upgraded for PlayStation 5.
Call of Duty: Warzone is a first-person battle royale shooter from Activision. It seems like the team wants the game to stick around for a while because Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5) upgrades are planned.
According to a report by Charlie Intel, the game may be upgraded for both consoles. The outlet said the following, while quoting the game's Narrative Director.
In an interview with GamerGen, Infinity Ward has confirmed that fans who are looking at getting the PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday will be able to still play Call of Duty: Warzone. Infinity Ward's Narrative Director says that the studio will be working to update Call of Duty: Warzone in order to support the PS5 and Xbox Series X. He says that with their content plans for the future of Warzone, he's 'sure' that it includes PS5 and Xbox Series X as part of that... 'I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I'm sure we'll support them.'
Hopefully, concrete plans will be announced soon. It'll be interesting to see what the different frame rates and resolutions are on both consoles. Hopefully, it'll be 4K 60 FPS at least on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but given the fact that the PS5 features around 9 teraflops (compared to the 12 Xbox Series X outputs at all times) without overclocking, the final resolution and frame rate may be a mystery until the upgrades are available, if ever.
What do you want to see improved in Call of Duty: Warzone? Let us know.
Hey Google — how about making a phone with a MediaTek processor?
Google is working on its own chip so it has a handy back-up plan. What better reason to go for it and try MediaTek?
Geoff Keighley announces Summer Game Fest, 4 months of news and more
Geoff Keighley, host of the Game Awards and Opening Night Live at Gamescom, has announced a new four month event called Summer Game Fest. This event will feature news, demos and more from multiple publishers across the gaming industry.
5 reasons Google Meet is better than Zoom for the average person
Google Meet has been a solid video service for a while, but it's been stuck behind the paywall of G Suite services. Now that Google is making it available to all, it's got some very important advantages over Zoom.
Break a sweat with these great Oculus Quest games
Do you prefer your workouts to challenge your full body? Do you care more about aerobics or muscle training? Do you need a high-speed soundtrack or a high score to motivate you? Or do you want a game first and foremost, with exercise as a happy bonus? Whatever your preferences, we have the best Oculus Quest VR experiences to keep you healthy while staying indoors.