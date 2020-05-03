Call of Duty: Warzone is a first-person battle royale shooter from Activision. It seems like the team wants the game to stick around for a while because Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 (PS5) upgrades are planned.

According to a report by Charlie Intel, the game may be upgraded for both consoles. The outlet said the following, while quoting the game's Narrative Director.

In an interview with GamerGen, Infinity Ward has confirmed that fans who are looking at getting the PS5 and Xbox Series X this holiday will be able to still play Call of Duty: Warzone. Infinity Ward's Narrative Director says that the studio will be working to update Call of Duty: Warzone in order to support the PS5 and Xbox Series X. He says that with their content plans for the future of Warzone, he's 'sure' that it includes PS5 and Xbox Series X as part of that... 'I know that our plan is Warzone is going to be around for quite some time, so as soon as those new systems are out and available I'm sure we'll support them.'

Hopefully, concrete plans will be announced soon. It'll be interesting to see what the different frame rates and resolutions are on both consoles. Hopefully, it'll be 4K 60 FPS at least on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but given the fact that the PS5 features around 9 teraflops (compared to the 12 Xbox Series X outputs at all times) without overclocking, the final resolution and frame rate may be a mystery until the upgrades are available, if ever.

What do you want to see improved in Call of Duty: Warzone? Let us know.