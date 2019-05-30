What you need to know Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is a soft reboot of the famous franchise.

The game launches on October 25.

The game features cross-play and no season pass.

You can preorder it for $60 through GameStop.

After a few weeks of leaks, Activision finally unveiled Call of Duty: Modern Warfare today. The game appears to be a soft reboot of the franchise but tells a new story. Captain Price is back and he looks better than ever. According to the publisher, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare should launch on October 25 for Xbox One, PC, and PlayStation 4. Keep in mind that the PC version is exclusive to Blizzard's Battle.net launcher.

The game's trailer features photorealistic visuals and looks like a step above Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and even Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. According to an in-depth analysis by Digital Foundry, the engine powering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has been in development for five years, and should be used in future games from other developers as well. You can read an excerpt from the report below.

One of the key objectives with the latest engine is to help lay the foundation for the future of the Call of Duty series, with initial work starting on the revamp as long as five years ago. Going forward, Infinity Ward's work will be shared across studios such as Sledgehammer and Raven Games, where there has already been a healthy collaborative history.

Hopefully, the new engine will work well with next-generation machines as they're right around the corner. However, only time will tell. Until then, we can enjoy the experience on current-generation machines. Are you interested in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare? Let us know. You can preorder the game right now through GameStop. There are a lot of different versions to choose from which provide multiplayer perks.

